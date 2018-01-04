BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Places Where "Star Wars" Was Actually Filmed

Turns out "a galaxy far, far away" may be a lot closer than you think.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on January 4, 2018

Skellig Michael, Ireland — First Jedi Temple on the planet Ahch-To (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi)

Buttercup Valley, California — Great Pit of Carkoon on the planet Tatooine (Return of the Jedi)

Finse, Norway — the planet Hoth (The Empire Strikes Back)

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia — the planet Crait (The Last Jedi)

Guilin, China — the planet Kashyyyk (Revenge of the Sith)

Villa del Balbianello in Lenno, Italy — lake retreat on the planet Naboo (Attack of the Clones)

Medenine, Tunisia — Slave Quarters Row at Mos Espa on the planet Tatooine (The Phantom Menace)

Mount Etna, Italy — the planet Mustafar (Revenge of the Sith)

Krafla, Iceland — the planet Eadu (Rogue One)

Wadi Rum, Jordan — the moon Jedha (Rogue One)

Dubrovnik, Croatia — Canto Bight on the planet Cantonica (The Last Jedi)

Former RAF Greenham Common military base in Berkshire, UK — Resistance base on the planet D'Qar (The Force Awakens)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — the planet Jakku (The Force Awakens)

Death Valley National Park, California — the planet Tatooine (A New Hope)

Chott el Djerid in Nefta, Tunisia — Lars homestead on Tatooine (A New Hope)

Hotel Sidi Driss in Matmata, Tunisia — Interior of Lars homestead on Tatooine (A New Hope)

Plaza de España in Seville, Spain — Theed Royal Palace on the planet Naboo (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones)

Tikal National Park, Guatemala — Massassi outpost on the moon Yavin 4 (A New Hope)

Redwood National and State Parks, California — the moon Endor (Return of the Jedi)

Canary Wharf Station, London — Imperial base on the planet Scarif (Rogue One)

Laamu Atoll, Maldives — the planet Scarif (Rogue One)

