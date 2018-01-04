Here Are The Places Where "Star Wars" Was Actually Filmed
Turns out "a galaxy far, far away" may be a lot closer than you think.
Skellig Michael, Ireland — First Jedi Temple on the planet Ahch-To (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi)
Buttercup Valley, California — Great Pit of Carkoon on the planet Tatooine (Return of the Jedi)
Finse, Norway — the planet Hoth (The Empire Strikes Back)
Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia — the planet Crait (The Last Jedi)
Guilin, China — the planet Kashyyyk (Revenge of the Sith)
Villa del Balbianello in Lenno, Italy — lake retreat on the planet Naboo (Attack of the Clones)
Medenine, Tunisia — Slave Quarters Row at Mos Espa on the planet Tatooine (The Phantom Menace)
Mount Etna, Italy — the planet Mustafar (Revenge of the Sith)
Krafla, Iceland — the planet Eadu (Rogue One)
Wadi Rum, Jordan — the moon Jedha (Rogue One)
Dubrovnik, Croatia — Canto Bight on the planet Cantonica (The Last Jedi)
Former RAF Greenham Common military base in Berkshire, UK — Resistance base on the planet D'Qar (The Force Awakens)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — the planet Jakku (The Force Awakens)
Death Valley National Park, California — the planet Tatooine (A New Hope)
Chott el Djerid in Nefta, Tunisia — Lars homestead on Tatooine (A New Hope)
Hotel Sidi Driss in Matmata, Tunisia — Interior of Lars homestead on Tatooine (A New Hope)
Plaza de España in Seville, Spain — Theed Royal Palace on the planet Naboo (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones)
Tikal National Park, Guatemala — Massassi outpost on the moon Yavin 4 (A New Hope)
Redwood National and State Parks, California — the moon Endor (Return of the Jedi)
Canary Wharf Station, London — Imperial base on the planet Scarif (Rogue One)
Laamu Atoll, Maldives — the planet Scarif (Rogue One)
