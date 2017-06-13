23 Pictures That Show Gender Rules Were Always Meant To Be Broken
A look back at how gender norms were blurred during the early 20th century, presented by Getty Images.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Want more? Check out more pictures celebrating LGBT Pride Month at Getty Images.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.