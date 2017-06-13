23 Pictures That Show Gender Rules Were Always Meant To Be Broken

BuzzFeed News

A look back at how gender norms were blurred during the early 20th century, presented by Getty Images.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 13, 2017, at 5:47 p.m. ET

Two couples stage a double wedding proposal in 1912.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

Two women in Navy uniforms pose for a studio portrait, circa 1920s.
Pymca / Getty Images

Teddy Caisser performs as his persona Mademoiselle Sousette, in France, circa 1920.
Adoc-photos / Getty Images

Left: A person shows off their dress in 1910. Right: Vesta Tilley, an English male impersonator and singer who gained fame during World War I, sits for a portrait in 1904.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

A group of men in drag perform in 1920.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Two women are married by a clergyperson, circa 1912.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

Two women share a smoke dressed in the masculine fashions of the era, circa 1955.
Archivio Cameraphoto Epoche / Getty Images

A group of people in men&#x27;s suits pose for a portrait at a Chicago billiards bar in March 1915.
Transcendental Graphics / Getty Images

Four couples pose for a photo, circa 1910.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

Bebe Daniels dresses as a swashbuckler in the 1927 silent film Senorita.
John Springer Collection / Getty Images

A group of people dressed as men smoke, drink, and play cards while having their photo taken in Chicago, circa 1920.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

Three people show off their finest skirts, circa 1905.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

Two people dressed as men work in a woodshop, circa 1900.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

Customers wearing dresses and necklaces have a drink at the Eldorado nightclub in Berlin in 1929.
Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

A pair wearing dresses pose for a portrait alongside a person in a suit, circa 1900s.
Pymca / Getty Images

A group of people pose for a photo during a party in 1915.
Getty Images

Four people in long gowns clown around in a photographer&#x27;s studio during the 1900s
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

Dr. Ethel Rice, a Chicago physician, poses for photographers after being arrested in 1920 for attempting to gain entrance to a &quot;Men Only&quot; lecture.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The all-women Black Crook theater company drink champagne in formal attire in 1893.
Library Of Congress / Getty Images

A pair pose in the road after swapping each other&#x27;s clothes, circa 1920.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

A group of friends pose in their favorite outfits, circa 1910.
Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

A group of people in drag make their way down a Philadelphia street in the 1920s.
Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

