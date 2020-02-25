 Skip To Content
20 Delightfully Shameless Pictures From Mardi Gras History

Since New Orleans' first recorded Mardi Gras in 1699, revelers have celebrated this iconic Lenten tradition with vibrant parades, costumes, traditional dishes, and music.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 25, 2020, at 2:31 p.m. ET

Getty Images

Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, 1907.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

A parade procession during the Mardi Gras, 1925.

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Four ladies in a flower decorated automobile prepare for the Mardi Gras parade, 1905.

Bradley Smith (Left) / Genevieve Naylor (Right) via Getty Images

Left: Dressing a clown, circa 1950. Right: Peter Peterson, the newly crowned "King of Harlem" for the 1953 New York Mardi Gras celebration, dances with his wife.

Universal History Archive / Getty Images

Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, 1890.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Mardi Gras, 1933.

William Vandivert / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Left: Portrait of a costumed man on the sidewalk during the Mardi Gras celebrations, 1938. Right: A trio of men in women's lingerie stand among the crowd gathered for the Mardi Gras celebrations, 1938.

Three Lions / Getty Images

People celebrate Mardi Gras in tin foil balaclavas, circa 1955.

Bradley Smith / CORBIS / Corbis via Getty Images

Left: A neighborhood gathers to watch a Mardi Gras parade, circa 1950. Right: A woman dances in a hula skirt, circa 1950.

Pictorial Parade / Getty Images

Floats travel down Canal street for Mardi-Gras in New Orleans, circa 1950.

Getty Images

Left: People dressed as clowns on a Mardi Gras float, circa 1950. Right: A group arrives at the New Orleans Mardi Gras dressed as characters from 'The Wizard of Oz,' circa 1955.

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Feb. 1939.

Getty Images

Left: A group of girls in sunflower costumes, circa 1955. Right: Six princesses ride a parade float in their formals, circa 1950.

Photoquest / Getty Images

A Mardi Gras float representing the signs of the zodiac, 1950.

William Vandivert / Getty Images

A costumed group of people sit on the sidewalk and prepare for the Mardi Gras celebration, 1938.


