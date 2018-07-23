BuzzFeed News

30 Of The Most Incredible Pictures From The New York Daily News, Known As "The Picture Paper"

On Monday, approximately 50% of the New York Daily News' staff was let go by the paper's parent company Tronc, including its photo department, which has documented some of the US's most important moments of the last century.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 23, 2018, at 5:29 p.m. ET

Sunrise over the skyline of Manhattan, Dec. 10, 1997.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Streets of New York erupt over news that war is over, Aug. 15, 1945.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Mayor Ed Koch chats with Joey Valdez as he rides the R train in Brooklyn on Aug. 2, 1983.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Mayor James J. Walker and other officials pass over the newly opened Manhattan Bridge on June 18, 1931.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Mayor Ed Koch, member of Congress Geraldine Ferraro, and Rep. Ray Roberts get a tour of tunnel #3 under Van Cortlandt and 143rd Street on April 30, 1979.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Mayor Michael Bloomberg (center), parks commissioner Adrian Benepe (right) and a row of enthusiastic kids hold hands as they leap into the Red Hook Pool on Bay St. in Brooklyn to officially open the city pool season June 30, 2006.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Mayor Rudy Giuliani snuggles up to Carl Molinaro Jr., whose dad, firefighter Carl Molinaro, died at the World Trade Center when his son was only two weeks old, during a Christmas party for widows and children of firefighters at the new Toys ‘R’ Us in Times Square on Dec. 2, 2001.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Riot police confront protesters at the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta on July 25, 1988.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Carol Norris wears a pig snout and clutches play money during a demonstration outside the Hilton Hotel at 6th Avenue and West 54th Street, where Republican convention delegates were having a breakfast meeting, Aug. 31, 2004.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Anti-capitalist protesters demonstrate against Wall Street and corporate greed in Zuccotti Park on Oct. 21, 2011.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Members of the Black Tea Society burn an America flag in Boston, where the Democratic convention is in its fourth and last day, July 29, 2004.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

An American flag flies above burned-down homes in Breezy Point, Queens, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy on Nov. 1, 2012.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

New York Daily News staff photographer David Handschuh is carried from ground zero after his leg was shattered by falling debris while he was photographing the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, Sept. 11, 2001.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Thousands of rescue workers search through the wreckage of what was once the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan on Sept. 14, 2001.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Muslims pray for the victims of the World Trade Center terrorist attack at the Masjid Al-Abidin mosque in Richmond Hill, Queens, on Sept. 14, 2001.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Priscilla Diaz is reunited with her children Jasmin, 7, and twins Saul and Christian, 5, at her Bronx home following her treatment for AIDS, July 12, 1986.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Plainclothes cops apprehend Robert Russo, believed to be one of the gang members who abducted undercover detective Anthony Vitaliano, on Sept. 24, 1974.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Flanked by police, shooting suspect Gerald Charles Wilson leaves Roosevelt Hospital for the West 54th Street station on Nov. 14, 1949.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

New York City police commissioner William P. O&#x27;Brien smashes illegal pinball machines in a warehouse in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn on March 30, 1945.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

A firefighter hacks away at the cabin of an airliner, which crashed on Staten Island on Dec. 16, 1960.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance together at the Commander in Chief Ball at the National Museum Building on Jan. 20, 2009.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

President John F. Kennedy and wife Jacqueline ride up Broadway on Oct. 19, 1960.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Broad Street and Wall Street are jammed with a predominantly male crowd in front of a women&#x27;s liberation march demonstrator, Aug. 26, 1971.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Martin Luther King Jr. greets a huge crowd at the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

The Space Shuttle Enterprise arrives at the Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum after a cruise along the Hudson River and a midair show from Weeks Marine in New Jersey on June 6, 2012.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Newfound triplets Robert Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland celebrate with their family on Sept. 28, 1980.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Beatles John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr are overwhelmed by a view of the New York skyline as seen from Central Park on Feb. 8, 1964.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Radio City Rockettes kick off rehearsals for the 2017 Christmas Spectacular inside the Church of St. Paul the Apostle on Oct. 12, 2017.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

People march during the 2017 West Indian Day Parade on Sept. 4, 2017.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

The Manhattan skyline before dawn, Dec. 10, 1997.
New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

