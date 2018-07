AP Photo

Left: Dion Diamond, a student at Howard University, is confronted by white youths during a sit-in demonstration at an Arlington, Virginia, drugstore on June 9, 1960. Right: Charles Barnes Jr. (white shirt), throws a sit-in demonstrator out of the restaurant owned by his father in Annapolis, Maryland, on March 3, 1964. Police arrested 16 of the protesters when they wouldn't move from the sidewalk.