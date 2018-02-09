BuzzFeed News

24 Incredible Pictures From Early Years Of The Olympics

"The important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win, but to take part; the important thing in Life is not triumph, but the struggle." —Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the International Olympic Committee

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 9, 2018, at 11:17 a.m. ET

Eye Ubiquitous / Getty Images

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Fpg / Getty Images

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

J. Gaiger / Getty Images

Pa Images / Getty Images

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Getty Images

Imagno / Getty Images

Harrison / Getty Images

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Getty Images

Interim Archives / Getty Images

Keystone-france / Getty Images

George Rinhart / Getty Images

Library Of Congress / Getty Images

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

CORRECTION

Andreas Ostler's and Jesse Owens' names were misspelled in an earlier version of this post.


