These Dramatic Pictures Capture The Caravan Of Migrants On Its Way To The US

These Dramatic Pictures Capture The Caravan Of Migrants On Its Way To The US

A caravan of more than 7,200 migrants seeking asylum from violence and poverty has crossed is on its way towards the United States.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 22, 2018, at 2:45 p.m. ET

The caravan walks toward Tapachula from Ciudad Hidalgo on Oct. 21
Adrees Latif / Reuters

On Sunday, more than 7,200 migrants pushed slowly into Mexico from Guatemala as they made their way towards the US in hopes of seeking asylum from gang violence and extreme poverty. The caravan of mostly Honduran migrants was met at Mexico's southern border by riot police who deployed tear gas in response to clashes between the two groups.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted that the US will cut foreign aid to the countries from which these migrants are coming if they are "not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country."

These pictures capture the caravan on its way to the US.

A Honduran migrant with her children after clashes at a border checkpoint to cross into Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Oct. 19.
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

Members of the migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border on Oct. 21.
John Moore / Getty Images

A man points at a map while en route to the United States, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 21.
Adrees Latif / Reuters

Migrants take part in a caravan heading to the US on the road linking Ciudad Hidalgo and Tapachula, Mexico, on Oct. 21.
Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

Volunteers serve food to Honduran migrants at a church near the border with Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Oct. 19.
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

A pastor gives money to Honduran migrants outside a migrant shelter in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Oct. 17.
Stringer . / Reuters

Honduran migrants rest at a gas station in Zacapa, Guatemala, on Oct. 16.
Orlando Estrada / AFP / Getty Images

Fanny Jackeline, a seven year old girl from Honduras, holds her two-month-old sister while resting in Tapachula, Mexico, on Oct. 21.
Adrees Latif / Reuters

Aerial view of the migrant caravan on the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 20.
Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

A pregnant woman waits to cross the border from Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 22.
Orlando Sierra / AFP / Getty Images

A paramedic attends a Honduran child at the main square in Tapachula, Mexico, on Oct. 21.
Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants bound for the US-Mexico border wait on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and Mexico, on Oct. 19.
Oliver De Ros / AP

A Honduran migrant hits the shield of a federal policeman in clashes at the Guatemalan checkpoint to enter Mexico on Oct. 19.
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

A child takes cover as Mexican riot police clash with the migrant caravan on the border of Mexico and Guatemala on Oct. 19.
John Moore / Getty Images

A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint on Oct. 19.
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

A Honduran migrant bleeds after clashes with police at a border checkpoint on Oct. 19.
Edgard Garrido / Reuters

A boy cries at a checkpoint on Oct. 20.
Edgard Garrido / Reuters

A migrant attempts to repel with a child down a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint on Oct. 20.
Edgard Garrido / Reuters

A migrant is carried after she fainted while waiting to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 20.
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

Honduran migrants hold up a child in a stroller as they gather at the Guatemalan border to cross into Mexico on Oct. 19.
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

A Honduran&#x27;s blistered feet in Ocotepeque, Honduras, on Oct. 14.
Jorge Cabrera / Reuters

A Honduran's blistered feet in Ocotepeque, Honduras, on Oct. 14.


