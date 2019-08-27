 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Heartbreaking Photos Show The Devastation Of The Amazon Fires

Trending

These Heartbreaking Photos Show The Devastation Of The Amazon Fires

More than 80,000 fires have broken out in the Amazon rainforest in 2019, leaving a trail of ash and devastation in what is often called the "lungs of the planet."

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on August 27, 2019, at 5:25 p.m. ET

The Amazon rainforest has seen more than 80,000 fires sweep across its lush ecosystems this year, which according to Brazil’s space agency INPE, marks an 80% increase over last year. The Amazon rainforest is home to 10% of all known species on Earth and soaks up vast amounts of carbon dioxide, which is essential to fighting global climate change.

In response, the Brazilian government has deployed some 44,000 troops to help fight the fires that have resulted in huge plumes of smoke blanketing the region, turning day into night in the Western Hemisphere's biggest city. The dramatic increase in fires has gained international attention as well, including world leaders at the G7 summit in France who promised a $22 million aid package to help combat the fires, an offer Brazil quickly rejected.

“The Amazon forest is a subject for the whole planet. We can help you reforest. We can find the means for your economic development that respects the natural balance," French President Emmanuel Macron said. "But we cannot allow you to destroy everything.”

These photos show the total devastation left in the wake of fires that continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest.

Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty Images

Brazilian farmer Helio Lombardo Do Santos and a dog walk through a burnt area of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 26.

Joedson Alves / Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An aerial view of the Amazon forest in Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 23. The right side shows the forest calcined by the fires.

Eraldo Peres / AP

A tree stump glows with fire amid smoke near the city of Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 26.

Joedson Alves / Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A snake is left dead following fires in Rondonia, Brazil, Aug. 24.

Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty Images

A region of forest is left burnt near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 26.

Eraldo Peres / AP

Firefighters walk across charred land near the city of Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 25.

Aizar Raldes / AFP / Getty Images

Soldiers combat forest fires in the surroundings of Robore, Bolivia, Aug. 25.

Sergio Lima / AFP / Getty Images

National Force military firefighters stand in line to board a plane to Rondonia, Brazil, to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest, Aug. 24.

Carlos Fabal / AFP / Getty Images

An aerial view of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 24.

Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty Images

A fallen tree glows red with embers near Abuna, Brazil, Aug. 24.

Bruno Kelly / Reuters

A tract of Amazon jungle is seen after a fire in Boca do Acre, Brazil, Aug. 24.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images

A section of the Amazon rain forest is decimated by wildfires near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 25.

Bruno Kelly / Reuters

A tract of Amazon jungle is seen after a fire in Boca do Acre, Brazil, Aug. 24.

Victor R Caivano / Victor R Caivano / AP/Shutterstock

A fallen tree lies surrounded by charred ground near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 23.

Carlos Fabal / AFP / Getty Images

Regions of forrest are left burnt near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 24.

Bruno Kelly / Reuters

A tract of Amazon jungle is seen after a fire in Boca do Acre, Brazil, Aug. 24.

Bruno Kelly / Reuters

Flames continue to burn on a toppled tree in Boca do Acre, Brazil, Aug. 24.


ADVERTISEMENT