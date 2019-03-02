 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director

Posted on March 2, 2019, at 12:33 p.m. ET

This week, as Congress is consumed with Michael Cohen's testimony and the president departs from his North Korea summit with no deal in hand, it seems fitting that we look at the various masks that people wear across the world and take a look back at one of the earliest war photographers in history. Down Under, photographer Adam Ferguson reveals the reality of Australia's excessive droughts, while NASA's Bill Ingalls offers stunning perspectives of the our journeys to the cosmos.

On the home front, BuzzFeed News interviewed two photographers on what black identity means in America today, while photographer Alec Soth offered new and intimate portraits of his subjects for the New York Times after taking time away from the camera to center himself. Piggybacking on this theme of self-improvement are some tips from Jacqui Palumbo for Artsy on how you too can improve your photography with a little help from the camera attached to your phone.

Here are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"The Masks We Wear" — the Atlantic

Christophe Archambault / AFP / Getty Images

"These Pictures Capture What It Means to Be a Black Man in America Today" — BuzzFeed News

Joshua Rashaad McFadden

"13 Emotional Pictures From the Perspective of Young Black Women" — BuzzFeed News

Nydia Blas

"Roger Fenton: the First Great War Photographer" — the New York Times

Roger Fenton/Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2017

“See the Best Pictures From NASA's Official Photographer” — National Geographic

Nasa / Bill Ingalls

“A Year of Quiet Contemplation Led to the Rebirth of Alec Soth’s Photography” — the New York Times

Alec Soth/Magnum Photos, courtesy of MACK

“‘A Harbinger of Things to Come’: Farmers in Australia Struggle With Its Hottest Drought Ever” — Time

Adam Ferguson for TIME

“How To Be More Observant And Engaged As A Street Photographer” — Artsy

Amy Touchette / ClampArt

"22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

J. Scott Applewhite / AP


