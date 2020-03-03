 Skip To Content
These Photos Show The Dramatic Impact Of The Coronavirus On Tourism And Travel

Tourist hotspots around the globe are seeing a dramatic decrease in visitors due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 3, 2020, at 4:08 p.m. ET

Manuel Silvestri / Reuters

An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus caused a decline in the number of tourists in Venice, March 1.

Remo Casilli / Reuters

An empty pathway leading to the entrance of the Colosseum, where usually there would be a long queue of tourists waiting, is seen in Rome, March 2.

Luca Bruno / AP / Shutterstock

Murals adorn the walls of an empty subway station in Milan, Feb. 28.

Alberto Pizzoli / Getty Images

Tourists wear protective masks in front of the Trevi Fountain in downtown Rome, March 3.

Andrea Verdelli / Getty Images

A passenger walks in the empty check-in area of the recently opened Beijing Daxing International Airport, March 3.

Roslan Rahman / Getty Images

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a temperature screening check at Changi International Airport in Singapore, Feb. 27.

Mladen Antonov / Getty Images

The arrival hall of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, is empty on Feb. 27 as the number of air travelers has plummeted amid fears over the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Carl Court / Getty Images

A carriage on the Hakone Romancecar train is nearly empty as it travels from Shinjuku to Hakone in Japan, March 3.

Stringer / Reuters

A worker in Taiyuan, China, installs plastic film to separate the front seats from the back, inside a vehicle for a car-hailing service as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A closure sign stands in front of an entrance to the Sanrio Puroland theme park in Tokyo, temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, Feb. 27.

Rungroj Yongrit / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Workers wearing cartoon mascot costumes wait for visitors at the deserted amusement and water park Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok, March 3.

Rungroj Yongrit / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A lifeguard on duty keeps watch over a pool next to a line of empty deck chairs at a deserted Siam Amazing Park, an amusement and water park in Bangkok, March 3.

Marco Luzzani / Inter / Getty Images

Players of FC Internazionale warm up in an empty Giuseppe Meazza Stadium to avoid spreading of the coronavirus ahead of a match in Milan, Feb. 27.

The Asahi Shimbun / Getty Images

Chunichi Dragons mascot Doala is seen in the empty stands as a baseball spring training game between Hiroshima Toyo Carp and Chunichi Dragons is held behind closed doors at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, Feb. 29.

Lo Chun Kit / Getty Images

Horses gallop past the empty public stands at the Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, March 1. The public areas at the Sha Tin Racecourse are shut down due to coronavirus fears.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Bali's Jimbaran Beach is empty due to the coronavirus outbreak, March 3.

Joan Mateu / AP

Sun beds lie empty at La Caleta Beach on the Canary island of Tenerife, Spain, Feb. 27.

Marit Hommedal / Getty Images

The German cruise ship Aida Aura is seen docked in Haugesund, Norway, on March 3, as it awaits an answer as to whether two quarantined passengers have been infected with the coronavirus.

Ludovic Marin / Getty Images

A sign explaining the closure of the Louvre Museum is placed outside its main entrance in central Paris, March 2.

Paco Freire / Sipa USA via AP

The main gate of the MWC 2020 site in Barcelona is empty, with no activity after the annual trade show was canceled, Feb. 13.

Azad Lashkari / Reuters

Young men sit in an empty café after a ban on smoking hookah in Erbil, Iraq, March 2.

Atta Kenare / Getty Images

An empty restaurant is pictured in Tajrish Bazaar in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Feb. 29.

Edgar Su / Reuters

Restaurant staff wait for customers along a largely empty Haji Lane, as tourism declines following the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, March 3.

Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Fans wearing protective masks react while enjoying a band's performance at the This Town Needs venue in Hong Kong, Feb. 27. The concert marked the club's last concert as business plummets due to fear of the coronavirus.



