10 Photo Stories That Will Help You See The World A Little Differently Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

This sensitive and thoughtful interview piece from our very talented intern should be a mandatory starting point for anyone interested in women, photography, or the future. In the wake of #MeToo and the reckoning with how society functions, it is necessary to expand our viewpoint beyond merely art history and its lessons and begin to build a new, more inclusive canon. The three young women interviewed are at the forefront of that movement, and it's exciting to hear how they are navigating such new territory.

—Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



In 125 years since the first issue of Vogue, the iconic fashion magazine has never had a black photographer shoot a single one of its covers. This is why I'm so incredibly excited to see a talent like 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell, along with a tremendous team of black creatives, produce this September's cover for Vogue. And the results are breathtaking — each picture appears effortless in design and composition, which in itself is a technical feat worth recognizing. From there, Beyoncé's allure not only radiates with the warmth of the sun but appears in such perfect unison with the natural beauty that surrounds her. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News



ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when travel is becoming more and more about "Instagrammable experiences," Laurence Stephens puts the focus back on authentic moments. This series is an amazing cultural commentary on what is very real and very much a part of one’s travels. He strips back the often glamourized approach of travel photography and instead shows us something incredibly amusing and relatable. —Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia



We can all agree, its hot af. This is a global statement. But if you can’t beat mother nature (which you cannot, I don’t make the rules) you might as well check out this fun photo essay by Chris Maggio on how other people are making the best of these sweaty times. It will not make you feel cooler, but it may make you feel less alone. —K.B.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Losing Earth" — The New York Times George Steinmetz for The New York Times

I read this thorough, visually captivating piece last Saturday, and it's been on my mind ever since. Photography has always been key in capturing the aftermath of extreme weather events, but George Steinmentz's wide images and sweeping videos force the viewer to think of the bigger picture. It's no longer adequate to view the destruction from down on the ground through a narrower lens. These climate issues are engulfing entire cities and landscapes, and Steinmetz's incredible drone photography really nails the scope of the global devastation and the urgency to find a way to slow the frequency of these episodes. —Laura Geiser, photo editor, BuzzFeed News



Black hair is nothing to play with — literally. For so long black hair has been an outlet for expression, pain, culture, and connection. But with that, the question "What is good hair?" always emerges. In her latest feature, Allure’s digital hair editor Jihan Forbes teamed up with photographer Quil Lemons to ask six people about their hair journey and what they think "good hair" means. All six interview subjects open up about their personal hair journeys and the lessons they’ve had to learn or unlearn. This piece by Allure is important not only because of the diverse group of people and stories feature but also because it reminds us that no matter how our hair looks or what style we decide to wear, it is who we are and our personalities that matter most at the end of the day.

—Neah Gray, photo intern, BuzzFeed News



ADVERTISEMENT

Personally, I think street photography should always have an amount of humor to it, whether subtle or blatant. It’s what sets photographers apart from a random dude with a camera on hand. Michael Goldrei has achieved that in his photo series, finding those exact moments when subjects fall in the right place to create an interesting frame. There’s no staging or production to his approach. Goldrei is simply a skilled photographer with quick reflexes and a damn good eye. —A.M.

It’s been a minute since we examined the still-lingering effects of the 2008 financial meltdown. These eye-popping pictures by Spanish artist Markel Redondo are reflective of the slow-changing effects on landscapes. Ten years out, some of the unfinished construction projects have been abandoned and forgotten, sinking into the land or appearing as mirages away from civilization like all of our dreams from that time. —K.B.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk about self-made. Telfar Clemens, the creator of New York fashion label Telfar has finally relaunched his signature shopping bag that was only available in limited-edition releases up until now. For his latest release, Clemens decided to team up with his closest friends in his studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn, for a diverse, authentic shoot photographed by June Canedo. This photo series is different from other typical fashion shoots because these subjects are not only models but artists and creatives themselves. All the people featured in Telfar's new launch have worked hard to get to where they are today. They too are self-made, and it’s a strong representation of the versatility and social awareness that the brand embodies. —N.G.

Here are the most moving and breathtaking pictures from the past week.



—G.H.S.