10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week’s photo stories take us on an incredible journey across the globe, starting with Gregg Segal’s new photography book that visualizes the diets of children from different cultural and economic backgrounds. Next up, we have Justin Bettman, who playfully distorts our sense of perspective with his unique photo studios, while British photographer Barry Lewis takes us back to the 1990s to witness what the sunny beaches of Miami looked like in its heyday.

Reporting from the Iraqi city of Mosul, Cengiz Yar documents the demining effort following ISIS occupation, and in Hong Kong, photographers capture the massive protests following a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China. In California, pictures by Isadora Kosofsky capture one woman’s powerful journey in overcoming trauma through art. Lastly, we end on a few choice words by Susan Sontag on how photography affects our daily lives.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.