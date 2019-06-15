 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 15, 2019, at 10:57 a.m. ET

This week’s photo stories take us on an incredible journey across the globe, starting with Gregg Segal’s new photography book that visualizes the diets of children from different cultural and economic backgrounds. Next up, we have Justin Bettman, who playfully distorts our sense of perspective with his unique photo studios, while British photographer Barry Lewis takes us back to the 1990s to witness what the sunny beaches of Miami looked like in its heyday.

Reporting from the Iraqi city of Mosul, Cengiz Yar documents the demining effort following ISIS occupation, and in Hong Kong, photographers capture the massive protests following a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China. In California, pictures by Isadora Kosofsky capture one woman’s powerful journey in overcoming trauma through art. Lastly, we end on a few choice words by Susan Sontag on how photography affects our daily lives.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

“Here’s What Kids Eat Every Day Around the World” — BuzzFeed News

Gregg Segal

“The Real Dog Moms of New York City” — New York Times

Amy Lombard

“These Before and After Pictures Will Challenge Your View of the World” — BuzzFeed News

Justin Bettman

“The Queer Photographer Who Captured Manhattan’s Bygone Cruising Culture” — i-D

Alvin Baltrop

“This Is What Miami Looked Like in the ’80s and ’90s” — BuzzFeed News

Barry Lewis

“Cengiz Yar Documents the De-Mining Efforts in the City of Mosul” — It’s Nice That

Cengiz Yar

“The Pictures Coming Out of the Hong Kong Protests Are Getting Pretty Wild” — BuzzFeed News

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

“The Billboard” — California Sunday Magazine

Isadora Kosofsky

“Susan Sontag’s Radical Views Still Shape How We See Photography” — Artsy

Peter Hujar Archive

“23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week” — BuzzFeed News

Zach Gibson / Getty Images


ADVERTISEMENT