9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 27, 2019, at 10:47 a.m. ET

With summer in full swing, we start this week's photo stories with a look back at some of the best memories (and worst trends) of summer 1999. And if that doesn't hit you with enough '90s summer nostalgia, then a trip into the archives to re-live the berserk and wildly disastrous Woodstock '99 music festival is just what you're looking for.

Keeping on the theme of summer, photographer Monique Jaques catches up with a community of merfolk at their annual California Mermaid Con, while Karine Laval's dreamy poolside photographs are as surreal as they are refreshing in this summer heat. From there, photographer Sam Cannon introduces us to a group of badass female DJs who are changing the game and photographer Sebastian Meyer shares a deeply emotional testimony to Kurdish life in the shadow of conflict.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"Here's What Summer Looked Like 20 Years Ago In 1999" — BuzzFeed News

Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

"19 Images Show How Magical Merfolk Really Are" — BuzzFeed News

Monique Jaques

"Karine Laval’s Dreamy Photography Takes You From the Deep End to a Surreal Space" — The Washington Post

Karine Laval

"12 Photos That Show Iraq Like You've Never Seen It Before" — BuzzFeed News

Sebastian Meyer

"In Georgian Valley, War-Scarred Women Battle Tradition" — Reuters

Ekaterina Anchevskaya / Reuters

"Here's What Punk Rock Looks Like Today" — BuzzFeed News

Arvin Temkar

"These Women Are Changing New York’s D.J. Game" — The New York Times

Sam Cannon

"25 Pictures From the Disaster That Was Woodstock ’99" — BuzzFeed News

Joe Traver / Getty Images

"23 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Jonathan Ernst / Pool / Getty Images


