9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

With summer in full swing, we start this week's photo stories with a look back at some of the best memories (and worst trends) of summer 1999. And if that doesn't hit you with enough '90s summer nostalgia, then a trip into the archives to re-live the berserk and wildly disastrous Woodstock '99 music festival is just what you're looking for.

Keeping on the theme of summer, photographer Monique Jaques catches up with a community of merfolk at their annual California Mermaid Con, while Karine Laval's dreamy poolside photographs are as surreal as they are refreshing in this summer heat. From there, photographer Sam Cannon introduces us to a group of badass female DJs who are changing the game and photographer Sebastian Meyer shares a deeply emotional testimony to Kurdish life in the shadow of conflict.



These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.