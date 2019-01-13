7 Photo Stories That Will Help You See The World A Little Differently

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

While experimenting with expired 35mm film and accidentally cross-processing it during development, photographer Caroline Ruffault discovered a way to make dreamy, colorful, landscapes that embody the feeling of a melancholy memory. —Laura Geiser, senior photo editor, BuzzFeed News



Stephan Loewentheil’s incredible photography collection shows not just scenes from China in the 18th century as witnessed by foreign visitors, but also how the Chinese interpreted the use of photography as a medium when those foreigners introduced it to them. This is a rich insight into China and its people during that time, as well as the craft from a non-Western perspective. —Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia



It probably goes without saying that one of the strongest and most everlasting tropes in photography are pictures of abandoned, desolate spaces that were once occupied by people — otherwise known in the industry as "ruin porn." What is it really that draws photographers and eager eyes to these lonely places? Is it the wonder of observing an artificial space repurposed by nature for its own good? Or is it the Barthesian sentiment that these spaces, like photography itself, is but a mere reminder of our own desperate mortality? Who knows?! What is certain is that this collection of pictures, expertly curated by Artsy, will lead you to a world of wonder and intrigue. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News

"Graciela Iturbide’s Photos of Mexico Make ‘Visible What, to Many, Is Invisible’" — the New York Times Graciela Iturbide / Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The spellbinding nature of photographer Graciela Iturbide's photographs is undeniable. This icon of photography, whose career spans more than 50 years, has created a body of work that casts a poetic sensibility to the everyday scenes she encountered across her beloved Mexico. A major exhibition of her work will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston from Jan. 19 to May 12. Most interesting is the insight into her process: "She allows for the magic of surprise when she examines her contact sheets," wrote Evelyn Nieves. It certainly shows. —L.G.

If your palette needs cleansing from all of the admittedly beautiful but boilerplate travel photos in your Instagram feed, consider this photo series by photographer Sam Youkilis. What you'll find are graphic, elemental studies of space, form, color, framing, and light. Unencumbered by the typical desire to create images representative of a specific location, Youkilis captured images that have become interesting, self-standing visual studies.

This series captures the beauty of the everyday, with scenes that are quiet, funny, and sometimes slightly surreal. It's a testament to B.A. Van Sise's eye for detail and zest for life — and a good reminder to pay closer attention to our daily routine.

