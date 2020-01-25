 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 25, 2020, at 11:11 a.m. ET

This week's photo stories traverse nations and cultures through an eclectic variety of talents. First up, join photographer Larry Niehues as he embarks on the remarkable endeavor of visiting all 50 states to capture the American spirit on film. Next we hear from the young people at the center of Honk Kong's ongoing pro-democracy protests and have a look at former Army combat photographer Ben Brody's new book on his more "absurd" moments during his deployments to Afghanistan.

i-D brings together 20 Instagram accounts that are guaranteed to bring a splash of color to your feed, and Magnum revisits Susan Meiselas's iconic 1995 work on the notorious S&M club Pandora’s Box. A gallery on the winners of the 2019 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest is sure to amaze, and in honor of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, our last story takes a look back at the once-in-a-lifetime duets and collaborations that have graced the Grammy stage over the years.

This week's exclusive photo feature in our BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG comes to us from the Bronx Documentary Center, where a new exhibition celebrates the incredible work from local seniors. You can sign up for our newsletter below for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

"18 Pictures That Capture America at Its Best" — BuzzFeed News

Larry Niehues

"Meet the Young People at the Heart of Hong Kong's Rebellion" — Time

Adam Ferguson for TIME

"Relentless Absurdity: An Army Photographer's Censored Images" — The New Yorker

Ben Brody

"20 Photographers to Brighten Up Your Insta Feed in 2020" — i-D

Myles Loftin

"Inside High-Class S&M Sex Club Pandora's Box — Magnum Photos

Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos

"These Pictures Give a Glimpse of What It's Like Inside the Chinese City on Lockdown That's at the Center of the Coronavirus Outbreak" — BuzzFeed News

Stringer / Getty Images

"Winners of the 2019 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest" — The Atlantic

Jenny Stock

"19 Of The Greatest Collabs And Duets In Grammy Award History" — BuzzFeed News

Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

"FOR YOUR 👀 ONLY: Inside the Bronx Senior Photo League" — JPG by BuzzFeed News

Elena F. Farciert / Courtesy Bronx Documentary Center


