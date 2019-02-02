8 Photo Stories That Will Help You See The World A Little Differently

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

It's no secret that mental health dictates the our lives and that depictions of what it's like when our health fails often veer hilariously toward stock. This series doesn’t escape that fate, but rather lean into it as the weight of these issues is revealed in both the premise, and in some interpretations, the butt of the joke. Allison Crouse purposefully places herself in banal situations rendered both funny and disturbing. —Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News

Photographer Jack Garland's Winter Neighborhood series explores scenes of his hometown through the capture of long exposures. Garland's use of this photographic process allows for ambient lighting from the moon, streetlights, and home interiors to bleed color into the blackness that we'd ordinarily expect from night photography. Overall, there's a sense of unease in the images, with the viewer always outside looking in —sometimes toward the safety of an interior's warm, glowing lights, and others at a safe distance from a home's cold, dark and menacing shell. —Laura Geiser, senior photo editor, BuzzFeed News



We can all agree, it's very very cold. This series won’t warm you up any, but it might give you some sympathy for those who can’t retreat indoors (those pigeons look…. very icy) and some appreciation for mother nature from a safe remove from her clutches. May we all thaw out soon. —K.B.

"Andy Warhol’s Polaroid Pictures" — British Journal of Photography 2018 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

In the era before Instagram, Warhol's Polaroids were a social network all their own. To be caught before the lens of his Polaroid Big Shot camera was to be considered among the top echelon of the day's influencers — celebrities, musicians, athletes, the rich and famous — each rendered in these quick, candid, and stunning snapshots. Here, BJP examines a new exhibition of these exciting photographs and highlights their lasting legacy. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News



"An 1840s Road Trip, Captured On Lustrous Silver" — The New York Times The Metropolitan Museum of Art

This New York Times profile on the work of 19th century French photographer Joseph-Philibert Girault de Prangey will be a delight for both photo nerds and history buffs alike. Outlining an incredible new exhibition of Girault’s work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this story explores his photographic journey across 1800s Europe and into regions as far east as Aleppo, revealing a striking and early portrait of the world on the cusp of modernity. This one is a must see. —G.H.S.

"Shimmering Sprawl" — Emergence Magazine Thomas Rehbein Galerie / Artists Rights Society

These International Space Station satellite images, curated by photographer Andreas Gefeller, of shimmering urban sprawl expanding into the darkness present as a sort of rorschach test. In a reversal of the game spent looking for shapes in the clouds, viewers peer at city centers shot from the atmosphere and will find it difficult not to see familiar forms take shape in these dazzling vignettes. —L.G.

Here is a lyrical story the emphasizes the strength of love beyond borders and traditions. Poland’s historically Catholic society does not acknowledge homosexuality, but that has not deterred Honorata and Agnieszka from sharing their story and their family with photographer Anna Liminowicz, who here reveals the mundane, the brutal, and the beautiful in this ongoing photo series. —K.B.