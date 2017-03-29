BuzzFeed News

33 Outrageous Pictures Of Shopping Malls During The '90s

33 Outrageous Pictures Of Shopping Malls During The '90s

A look back at the glory days of shopping malls, presented by Getty Images.

Mark Boster / Getty Images

In this November 1996 picture, shoppers at Los Angeles's Brea Mall are busy scurrying through stores looking for bargains.

Hyoung Chang / Getty Images

Beanie Baby collectors mob the Coach House Gift Shop at Westminster Mall in Denver, Colorado, circa 1999.

James Devaney / Getty Images

The boy band O-Town performs at the Manhattan Mall in New York City in 1999.

Alan Hagman / Getty Images

A woman stands in line with her arms full as she shops for gifts at the San Buenaventura Center in Los Angeles in 1996.

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

A woman takes a break from shopping with her grandchild at Minnesota's Mall of America in August 1992.

Mark Boster / Getty Images

A group of children from Clegg Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California, hold a Burmese python at the Westminster Mall in April 1998.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A group of children have their photograph taken with Santa Claus at the Sunland Park Mall in El Paso, Texas, circa 1999.

Bob Carey / Getty Images
Getty Images

Left: A young girl and her mother set up a booth to receive donations of toys at the Lakewood Towne Center in Lakewood, Oregon, in December 1995. Right: A pair of twins sit on the lap of an Easter Bunny for a picture at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, in April 1996.

Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Members of the Chinese Association of Orange County lion dance team entertain mallgoers with their performance marking the Chinese New Year in 1996.

Spencer Weiner / Getty Images

A group of kids sit and listen on as children's stories are read during an event at The Oaks in Thousand Oaks, California. Libraries and reading groups sponsored the event, which featured local authors reading from their favorite children's books.

Carolyn Schaefer / Getty Images
Getty Images

Left: Shoppers visit the Chapel of Love store inJune 1999, where they can buy dresses, tuxedos, rings, and and even tie the knot in the Mall of America in in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Right: A couple gets married at Chapel of Love's wedding chapel in June 1999.

Independent Picture Service / Getty Images

The food court at Florida's Sarasota Square Mall is almost empty during an off hour in 1995.

Richard Hartog / Getty Images
Getty Images

Left: A barista pours milk and chai tea over ice to create an iced chai tea latte at Diedrich Coffee at South Coast Plaza of Costa Mesa, California, in 1998. Right: A woman takes a break from shopping at the San Buenaventura Center in 1995.

Spencer Weiner / Getty Images

A woman shops with her daughters for game systems at KB Toys at the Esplanade Shopping Center in Oxnard, California, in 1996.

Mike Nelson / AFP / Getty Images
Getty Images

Left: A man wipes his brow while waiting for his wife and kids at the Laguna Hills Mall during December 1996. Right: In this June 1999 picture, the Lego Imagination Center at the Mall of America, which is 6,000 square feet on four stories, offers free play areas for children as well as adults.

Gina Ferazzi / Getty Images

A retailer teaches a group of onlookers how to use the internet at a kiosk in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California, during December 1996.

Carolyn Schaefer / Getty Images

Comic book fans browse the Tekno Comix store in the Mall of America during June 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Carolyn Schaefer / Getty Images

People shop at the Disney Store at the Mall of America in June 1999.

Steve Liss / Getty Images

An employee of Carlton Cards vacuums the store during an off time at the North Riverside Park Mall in North Riverside, Illinois, in 1999.

James Leynse / Getty Images
James Leynse / Getty Images

Teenage girls shop for clothing at JC Penney and Bloomingdales department stores at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York, in January 1997.

Nbc / Getty Images

Late-night host Jay Leno performs a skit at Victoria's Secret at an unnamed shopping mall in December 1992.

Anne Cusack / Getty Images

A pair of 13-year-old girls reach for the Vans at the JC Penney store at The Oaks.

Don Tormey / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images
Getty Images

Left: An employee of the Hot Topic store in Laguna Hills Mall straightens some men's lounge shirts and other accessories in 1999. Right: A sign advertises the Royal Hawaiian Shooting Club at a mall in Honolulu, Hawaii, during February 1994.

Boston Globe / Getty Images

Shoppers at the Arsenal Project shopping mall in Watertown, Massachusetts, fill out sweepstakes entry forms to win a Ford Explorer during November 1999.

Mel Melcon / Getty Images

A young boy gets behind the wheel of a 1997 BMW Z3 Roadster at the BMW showroom in the Thousand Oaks Auto Mall.

Carolyn Schaefer / Getty Images

In this June 1999 picture, visitors to the Mall of America's Underwater World walk through its 1.2 million-gallon aquarium, which features an array of wildlife and four different aquatic habitats.

Mark Peterson / Getty Images

A woman disembarks from an escalator while shopping at the Stamford Town Center in Stamford, Connecticut, circa 1999.

