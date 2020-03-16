This Is What NYC Landmarks Look Like During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Daily life in New York City, which has a population of 8.6 million and a tourist industry of approximately 65 million visitors per year, has been brought to halt as city officials and institutions work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Schools across New York City have closed in an effort to help contain the virus and many of the city's iconic cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Public Library, have shuttered their doors to the public. Ridership in some of the busiest subway stations has decreased by nearly 50%. On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo advised that nonessential businesses close early to decrease the likelihood of person-to-person transmission, while New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said there are no immediate plans to close roads or subways into the city.

These pictures show how daily life in New York City has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.