This Is What NYC Landmarks Look Like During The Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus continues to spread in New York City, many of the city's cultural institutions and landmarks have gone quiet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 16, 2020, at 4:17 p.m. ET

Daily life in New York City, which has a population of 8.6 million and a tourist industry of approximately 65 million visitors per year, has been brought to halt as city officials and institutions work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Schools across New York City have closed in an effort to help contain the virus and many of the city's iconic cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Public Library, have shuttered their doors to the public. Ridership in some of the busiest subway stations has decreased by nearly 50%. On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo advised that nonessential businesses close early to decrease the likelihood of person-to-person transmission, while New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said there are no immediate plans to close roads or subways into the city.

These pictures show how daily life in New York City has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan is mostly clear of traffic, March 15.

John Nacion / AP

A largely empty Grand Central Station, March 15.

John Nacion / AP

A worker sanitizes a subway station, March 15.

John Nacion / AP

An empty subway station at Hudson Yards, March 15.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

A man in a surgical mask rides on the subway in Brooklyn, March 15.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

People take a photo in an empty Rockefeller Plaza, March 15.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

People tour the Vessel in Manhattan, March 15.

Mark Lennihan / AP / Shutterstock

A cyclist wears a mask as he crosses the Brooklyn Bridge, March 16.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

The Oculus transportation hub in Lower Manhattan is mostly devoid of commuters and tourists, March 15.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

A sign announces the closure of the New York Public Library's main branch on Fifth Avenue, March 15.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Times Square at a busy hour, March 14.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

People wear face masks in Times Square, March 14.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

A worker sits in an empty store, March 15.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

Empty retail stores are seen in Manhattan, March 15.

John Nacion / AP

Empty steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, March 15.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

Empty chairs are seen near Hudson Yards in Manhattan, March 15.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

An empty street in Manhattan, March 15.

John Nacion

Lincoln Center remains empty, March 15.

John Nacion / AP

An empty platform at Grand Central Terminal, March 15.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

An empty restaurant is seen in Manhattan, March 15.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

A person wears a mask in Chinatown in Lower Manhattan, March 15.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A woman walks by the empty playground of PS 142 after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan, March 16.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

A man cleans the cafeteria of PS 156 and LS 392, March 16.

Usa Today Uspw / USA TODAY Sports

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks in front of the Barclays Center, March 15.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

A New York magazine cover reading "Don't Panic" is displayed on the door of a magazine shop, March 15.


