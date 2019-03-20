 Skip To Content
A Huge Cyclone Struck Mozambique And The Pictures Of The Aftermath Are Devastating

Cyclone Idai has been called one of the worst ever weather-related disasters in the southern hemisphere.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on March 20, 2019, at 1:52 p.m. ET

Adrien Barbier / AFP / Getty Images

An aerial view shows the flooded plane surrounding Beira on March 20, after the passage of cyclone Idai.

Hundreds of people are feared dead after cyclone winds and flooding struck south-eastern Africa.

Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique last week, and has also crashed into Zimbabwe and Malawi.

More than 200 people have been confirmed dead in Mozambique, 98 in Zimbabwe, and 56 in Malawi, but Mozambique’s president said the true death toll in the country could be much higher, around 1,000.

Filipe Nyusi declared three days of national mourning on Tuesday. “It is a real disaster of great proportions,” the president said.

More than 2.6 million people across the region are affected, including 1.7 million in Mozambique.

The Mozambique port city of Beira, home to 500,000 people and particularly vulnerable to flooding as it is low-lying, has suffered the worst damage associated with the storm.

Pedro, a father of three children all under the age of 10, told BBC News from Beira, “Please help us. Tell the world we are suffering. We don't know where we are going to sleep.”

"What we are seeing emerging from our informal networks and from the official databases is if the worst fears are realised... it is one of the worst weather-related disasters in the southern hemisphere,” Claire Nullis, a spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization, an agency of the United Nations, said.

And World Food Programme spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said Mozambique was facing a“major humanitarian emergency that is getting bigger by the hour.”

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

A man cleans up a destroyed house in Chimanimani on March 19.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

Relatives of victims sit beside family members' coffins in Chimanimani, as they wait for transport to the grave site on March 18.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

Jane Chitsuro, 42, sits on a hospital bed at the Chimanimani Rural district hospital on March 18.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP

Rescuers carry a body from a military helicopter in Chimanimani on March 20.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

Timber company workers are left stranded on a damaged road in Chimanimani on March 18.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

An elderly woman stands next to her destroyed belongings in Chimanimani on March 19.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

An elderly man walks through damage towards the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Chimanimani, where dozens of families are sheltered on March 19.

Maryke Vermaak / AFP / Getty Images

A military helicopter participates in an air relief drop mission over the flooded area around Beira on March 20.

Social Media / CARE INTERNATIONAL/JOSH ESTEY

Destruction in Beira on March 16.

Adrien Barbier / AFP / Getty Images

Residents and shopkeepers survey the destruction in Beira on March 17.

Adrien Barbier / AFP / Getty Images

Residents gather stranded on the stands of a stadium in a flooded area of Buzi on March 20.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

A wounded survivor is evacuated by helicopter from Chimanimani on March 19.

Adrien Barbier / AFP / Getty Images

An aerial view of houses in a flooded area of Buzi on March 20.

Getty Images

A person walks by a damaged road in Chimanimani on March 19.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

Mud fills the interior of a house in Chimanimani on March 19.

Social Media / Josh Estey/CARE

People return to Praia Nova Village in Beira on March 17.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP

People wait in a queue to receive food supplies from soldiers in Chimanimani on March 18.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP

One of the soldiers distributing food supplies registers a resident in Chimanimani on March 18.

Social Media / Josh Estey/CARE

Victims of the cyclone in Beira on March 17.


