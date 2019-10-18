 Skip To Content
23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Trump to the Turkish invasion of northern Syria, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 18, 2019, at 6:40 p.m. ET

White House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures at President Donald Trump during a meeting to discuss the withdrawal of US forces from Syria, Oct. 16.

John Minchillo / AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders listens as former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Westerville, Ohio, Oct. 15.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

A supporter of President Trump holds up a sign during a "Keep America Great" rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 11.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Gun rights supporters walk to the site of the Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio, Oct. 15.

Bulent Kilic / Getty Images

A man asks for help from a building in Akcakale, Turkey, a town near the Syrian border, after it was hit by a rocket reported to be fired from Syria, Oct. 13.

Delil Souleiman / Getty Images

Displaced people flee Ras al-Ain, Syria, located on the border with Turkey.

Bakr Alkasem / Getty Images

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters carry a wounded soldier near the border town of Tell Abyad, Syria, as Turkey and its allies continue their assault on Kurdish-held border towns in northeastern Syria, Oct. 12.

Anthony Wallace / Getty Images

A poster of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is placed at a basketball hoop during a rally in Hong Kong against comments made by Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Carrie Lam arrives to deliver her annual policy address at the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, Oct. 16.

Albert Gea / Reuters

A riot police officer runs toward separatist demonstrators during clashes after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Oct. 15.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest against the jailing of Catalan separatists at the El Prat airport in Barcelona, Oct. 14.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

A time exposure shows embers from Saddleridge fire blown by the wind in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles, Oct. 11.

Yohei Kanasashi / AP

Residential areas are submerged in muddy waters after an embankment of the Chikuma River broke because of Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, Japan, Oct. 13.

Michael Svarnias / AP

An asylum-seeker sleeps on a burnt bed on the Samos island, Greece, Oct. 15. Greek authorities evacuated an overcrowded camp for immigrants and refugees on the island after a large fire broke out following clashes between residents.

Patrick Meinhardt / Getty Images

National Electoral Commission officials check ballots after closing their polling station as part of the general election in Beira, Mozambique, Oct. 15.

Matt Dunham / AP

Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters block traffic during a rally in London, Oct. 16.

Pool New / Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Oct. 14.

Reuters

A Saudi woman holds a falcon as she participates for the first time in the Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12.

Lisi Niesner / Reuters

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Oct. 12.

Daniel Kopatsch /Shutterstock

Simone Biles poses with her five gold medals after the women's apparatus final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 13.

Carlos Jasso / Reuters

Kristine Davis, a space suit engineer at NASA, wears the xEMU prototype space suit during a presentation at the NASA headquarters in Washington, DC, Oct. 15.

Lisi Niesner / Reuters

A hiker in the Zillertal Alps near Ginzling, Austria, Oct. 15.

J David Ake / J David Ake / AP/Shutterstock

The moon rises behind One World Trade Center in New York, as seen from Green Brook Township, New Jersey, Oct. 15.


