24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the massive anti-government demonstrations in Chile and Lebanon to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 25, 2019, at 5:23 p.m. ET

Pablo Vera / Getty Images

Demonstrators make a line as riot police attempt to repel them with a water cannon during protests in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 20. Violent demonstrations, sparked by economic conditions and social inequality, raged into a third day in the capital city.

Stringer . / Reuters

A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against a subway fare increase in Santiago, Oct. 19.

Hassan Ammar / AP

An anti-government protester makes victory sign while holding a Lebanese national flag during a protest against government's plans to impose new taxes in Beirut on Oct. 18.

Ibrahim Chalhoub / Getty Images

Women wearing bandanas showing the Lebanese national flag chant slogans during a demonstration in the northern city of Tripoli's al-Nour Square on Oct. 23.

Aaref Watad / Getty Images

Displaced Syrian children stand behind a fence at a camp near the village of Kafr Lusin, Syria, on Oct. 22

Bakr Alkasem / Getty Images

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters inspect a tunnel, said to have been built by Kurdish fighters, in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, on Oct, 21.

Bulent Kilic / Getty Images

Turkish soldiers stand in front of the coffin of a soldier who was killed during Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria, during a ceremony at the Sanliurfa airport on Oct. 22.

Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

A wounded girl is treated in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria, on Oct. 20.

Delil Souleiman / Getty Images

Nineteen-year-old Syrian Democratic Forces fighter Suleiman Qahraman, wounded in Turkish airstrikes on Ras Al-Ain, receives treatment in the northern Syrian town of Hasakeh on Oct. 21.

Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images

The flag-draped casket of US Rep. Elijah Cummings is carried by an honor guard to the Statuary Hall of the US Capitol for a memorial service as his widow Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and other family observe on Oct. 24, in Washington, DC.

Jim Lo Scalzo / JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More than two dozen Republican lawmakers speak to the media before gathering outside the room used by the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Trump in Washington, DC, on Oct. 23.

Andrew Harnik / AP

Navy veteran Jase Wheeler of Flower Mound, Texas, who lost his legs after a training injury, cheers with other members of the audience as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Oct. 17.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters during a rally on Oct. 19.

Erin Scott / Reuters

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of a projection of a "Zuck Buck" at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company's plan to launch a digital currency on Oct. 23.

Stephane Mahe / Reuters

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a rally as he campaigns for the upcoming election, in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 20.

Niklas Halle'n / Getty Images

Demonstrators take part in a march in central London on Oct. 19, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Onlookers take photos as a firefighting helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire threatening a nearby hillside home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Oct. 21, in Los Angeles.

Noah Berger / AP

Embers fly across a roadway as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, California, on Oct. 24.

Jeffrey Mcwhorter / AP

Matt Younger, right, a pastor at Northway Church, embraces facilities associate Robert Lusk in their church's severely damaged sanctuary after a tornado tore through North Dallas on Oct. 20.

Francois Guillot / Getty Images

A person take a picture of a painting by Leonardo da Vinci, during the opening of an exhibition of his work at the Louvre museum in Paris on Oct. 22.

Str / Getty Images

Visitors inspect images of Chinese ceramics created with augmented reality technology during the 2019 VR/AR Product and Application Exhibition in Nanchang, China, on Oct. 20.

Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Slime mold Physarum polycephalum, also know as "the blob," a single-celled organism forming over a piece of tree chunk, is pictured at the Paris Zoological Park during a press preview in Paris on Oct. 16.

Leo Malafaia / Getty Images

A boy walks out of the sea while removing oil spilled on Itapuama beach located in the city of Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Brazil, on Oct. 21. Large blobs of oil staining more than 130 beaches in northeastern Brazil began appearing in early September and have now turned up along a 2,000km stretch of the Atlantic coastline.

Felipe Dana / AP

In this picture, originally taken on Sept. 2, a silverback mountain gorilla named Segasira looks up as he lies under a tree in the Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda.


