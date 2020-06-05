 Skip To Content
25 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From scenes of the nationwide demonstrations against anti-Black racism to the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 5, 2020, at 5:13 p.m. ET

Alex Brandon / AP

Demonstrators near the White House, June 4.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Thousands of protesters march over the Brooklyn Bridge to demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd in police custody, June 4.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Quincy Mason Floyd (center), the son of George Floyd, and attorney Ben Crump (left) kneel at the site in Minneapolis where Floyd was killed, June 3. Crump and Floyd spoke at a press conference afterward, calling for the arrest and prosecution of all four officers involved in his killing.

Daniel Leal-Olivas / Getty Images

British actor John Boyega (right) joins protesters in raising their fists in Parliament Square in London during a demonstration against anti-Black racism, June 3.

Eric Miller / Reuters

A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis, May 31.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Getty Images

A firecracker thrown by protesters explodes under police near the White House, May 30.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

A woman cries after being pepper-sprayed next to the Colorado State Capitol building during protests in Denver, May 30.

Caroline Brehman / Getty Images

A person loots a T-Mobile store near the White House during a protest following the killing of George Floyd, May 29.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

A member of the media bleeds from the head after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets during a Minneapolis demonstration, May 30.

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

President Donald Trump walks back to the White House escorted by the Secret Service after appearing outside St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, June 1.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Members of the DC National Guard stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during a peaceful protest in Washington, DC, June 2.

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

Several street bridges over the Chicago River remain closed after a night of unrest and protests, May 31.

Seth Herald / Getty Images

A Black-owned store is boarded up in downtown Columbus, Ohio, June 1.

Brent Stirton / Getty Images

Demonstrators hug during a march in Los Angeles, June 2.

Bebeto Matthews / AP

George Floyd's casket is carried to a hearse after a memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis, June 4.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Shareeduh Tate, George Floyd's cousin, cries and is held by Brandon Floyd, Floyd's nephew, during his memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis, June 4.

Omar Haj Kadour / Getty Images

Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun finish a mural depicting George Floyd in the town of Binnish, Syria, June 1.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft attached takes off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30. On this inaugural flight, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley became the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States.

Nasa / Getty Images

From left: Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner join NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley aboard the International Space Station after successfully docking SpaceX's Dragon capsule, May 31.

John Minchillo / AP

A healthcare professional riding a bus (left) greets protesters as they break curfew and march along 34th Street in Manhattan, June 4.

Rodrigo Buendia / Getty Images

A passenger is tested for COVID-19 by Health Ministry personnel at the international airport in Quito, Ecuador, June 1.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Children sit at individual desks during a lesson at the Harris Primary Academy Shortlands school in London, June 4. As part of COVID-19 lockdown measures, the schools have taught smaller pods of students to help maintain social distancing.

Adek Berry / Getty Images

An Indonesian face masks vendor waits for customers in Tangerang, June 2.

Mladen Antonov / Getty Images

A 5G K9 robot distributes hand sanitizer to visitors at a shopping mall in Bangkok as sectors of the economy reopen following restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus, June 4.

Emilio Morenatti / AP

People join hands during a demonstration in Barcelona over the killing of George Floyd, June 4.


