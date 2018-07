Cristina Quicler / AFP / Getty Images

Mares cross through the village of Rocío in Spain during the annual "Saca de las Yeguas" on June 26. Annually in late June, large herds of free-roaming horses are rounded up from the marshes and forests near the Coto Doñana National Park to be driven past the hermitage in Rocío, where they are blessed before heading on to run through the crowded streets of Almonte, Spain.