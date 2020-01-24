 Skip To Content
24 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

From the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, these are the most striking and memorable pictures from this past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on January 24, 2020, at 5:10 p.m. ET

Stringer . / Reuters

Medical staff transfer a patient of the new coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong, Jan. 22.

Kin Cheung / AP

Passengers wear protective face masks at the departure hall of the high speed train station in Hong Kong, Jan. 23.

Str / Getty Images

This aerial photo on Jan. 24, shows excavators at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks to reporters who are restricted to a pen on the second floor of the US Capitol, during a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Jan. 21, in Washington, DC.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

People participate in the Women's March in New York City, Jan. 18.

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence look on at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on MLK day in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20.

Patrick Semansky / AP

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg walks offstage after speaking at the US Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting, on Jan. 22, in Washington, DC.

Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images

Demonstrators march during the 4th annual Women's March in Washington, DC, Jan. 18.

Jim Urquhart / Reuters

Gun rights advocates and militia members attend a rally in Richmond, Virginia, Jan. 20.

Johan Ordonez / Getty Images

Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans traveling in caravan to the US, cross the Suchiate River between Guatemala and Mexico on Jan. 20.

Ringo H.w. Chiu / AP

David Xol-Cholom, of Guatemala hugs his son Byron at the Los Angeles International Airport as they reunite after being separated about one and half years ago during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families, in Los Angeles, Jan. 22.

Delil Souleiman / Getty Images

A Syrian woman walks past as a US military armored vehicle patrolling in the village of al Jawadiyah, near the border with Turkey, Jan. 22.

Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Jan. 20.

Ludovic Marin / Getty Images

The ceiling at the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem, Jan. 21.

Ted Aljibe / Getty Images

A bird's eye view of mud-covered houses at the foot of Taal volcano in the Philippines, during an aerial survey on Jan. 21.

Eric Cabanis / Getty Images

Diego, a six-month old kangaroo who prematurely lost his mother, sits in a wool bag at the Australian Park in Carcassonne, France, Jan. 20.

Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

Leaves grow from an ash-covered plant following Taal Volcano's eruption, in Laurel, Philippines, Jan. 20.

Lukas Coch / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Serena Williams prepares to serve during her second round match against Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan. 22.

Fabrice Coffrini / Getty Images

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a session during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Jan. 21.

Raul Arboleda / Getty Images

Police anti-drug dogs play next to policemen victims of landmines before the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at an anti-drug base in Bogota, Jan. 21.

Juan Medina / Reuters

A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, Jan. 16.

Dai Kurokawa / DAI KUROKAWA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A local farmer runs through a swarm of desert locusts to chase them away near Enziu, Kenya, Jan. 24. Large swarms of desert locusts have been invading Kenya for weeks, after having infested some 70 thousand hectares of land in Somalia.

Christoph Schmidt / Getty Images

Revelers in carnival costumes parade in Bad Cannstatt, Germany, Jan. 19.

Balazs Mohai / Balazs Mohai/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows the trees of the forest surrounding the Castle of Visegrad in Visegrad, Hungary, Jan. 17.


