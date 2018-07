Gulshan Khan / AFP / Getty Images

Members of the Africa Diaspora Forum, civil society organizations, churches, trade unions, and other coalitions during a demonstration against the slave trade and human trafficking in Libya, on Dec. 12, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa. In a joint statement of condemnation on Dec. 7, the UN Security Council on said reports that migrants detained in Libyan camps were being sold into slavery could amount to "crimes against humanity."