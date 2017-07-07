9 Incredible Photo Stories From Across The Internet Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet. Twitter

Fathers, launched by Wojtek Ponikowski, is a Poland-based creative magazine that deconstructs ideas of fatherhood through the diversity of parental responsibility. As the project implies, the men’s movement should not be separate from the women’s movement, but instead part of the larger feminist movement. Men must become allies to feminist work, while allowing feminism to work and challenge men.

—Jade Cardichon, photo intern, BuzzFeed News



The closing text in the introduction best sums up this photo series — it’s brave, honest, and fun. These three words also perfectly describe the LGBT community in Japan, and Michel Delsol and Haruku Shinozaki made sure their photo series exudes those qualities. It’s a very, very terrifying world to live in where you’re not allowed to be yourself, and projects like this — that celebrate queerness — can have a positive impact on people.

—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia

"Uprooted: Born in the United States, Learning to Live in Mexico" — The Intercept Alice Proujansky for The Intercept

The increasingly hostile environment for Mexican immigrants in the US and the recent wave of deportations are creating a generation of kids unwillingly stranded between two cultures. Alice Proujanksy starts to tease out the displacement felt by children starting over in Mexico — a difficult topic to express visually — in this short essay in The Intercept. —Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



Amusement parks are never not creepy at night. For places that bring so much joy in daylight, it’s ironic how in darkness they stimulate fear. Stefano Cerio photographed these parks exactly how we imagine them — straight out of our worst nightmare. The subjects stand out against a pitch black landscape, as if to say: Here in the dark lies anything and nothing — whichever scares you more.

—A.M.

"This Photo That Might Show That Amelia Earhart Survived Her Crash" — BuzzFeed News National Archives / History Channel

With this single picture, the History Channel blew new life into a mystery 80 years in the making. For a moment this week, we were all photo editors on the internet — scrutinizing the most minuscule details of this recently uncovered photograph to piece together the puzzle of Amelia Earhart's fateful voyage across the Pacific. Here, BuzzFeed News' David Mack leads us through a mystery of historic proportions. —Gabriel H. Sanchez

Kirsten McGoey’s campaign #ABoyCanToo is about bodily autonomy, allowing these boys to choose the subjects and agents of their own narrative. McGoey sets up various scenarios that are typically stereotyped as “feminine.” It’s virtually impossible to ignore the effects of mass media and consumer culture on the developmental social psychology of gender. Gender serves as a social stratification that becomes so ingrained in our lifestyles and daily performances that our behavior becomes an enactment to present ourselves in a certain way.

—J.C.

"A Photographer’s Journey Into The Dying Center Of The Islamic State" — The Washington Post Alice Martins / For The Washington Post

Alice Martin’s photos show a rare view inside Raqqa, Syria, one of the last and least accessible strongholds of ISIS. The series, which focuses primarily on the controversial but effective Kurdish forces, offers clues about the difficult battle to retake and rebuild the city. —K.B.

It's easy in this age of the image to become desensitized to photos of human suffering. Fabio Bucciarelli’s images cut through the bullshit; his photos of stark starvation in South Sudan so horrifyingly sad they are hard to comprehend. To his credit though, Bucciarelli looks beyond the obvious to examine elements of the newborn South Sudanese society that coexist within the crisis, and which will hopefully be crucial to overcoming this tragedy.

—K.B.

"22 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News Evan Vucci / AP

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and breathtaking pictures from the past week.



