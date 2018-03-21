Here Are The Most Intense Snowstorms To Ever Hit New York City
A look back at some of the most intense and breathtaking snowstorms in New York City history.
Jan. 22–24, 2016 — 27.5 inches of snow
Feb. 11–12, 2006 — 26.9 inches of snow
Dec. 26–27, 1947 — 25.8 inches of snow
March 12–14, 1888 — 21 inches of snow
Feb. 25–26, 2010 — 20.9 inches of snow
Jan. 7–8, 1996 — 20.2 inches of snow
Dec. 26–27, 2010 — 20 inches of snow
Feb. 16–17, 2003 — 19.8 inches of snow
Jan. 26–27, 2011 — 19 inches of snow
Jan. 22–24, 1935 — 18.1 inches of snow
March 7–8, 1941 — 18.1 inches of snow
Feb. 5–7, 1978 — 17.7 inches of snow
Feb. 11–12, 1983 — 17.6 inches of snow
Feb. 4–7, 1920 — 17.5 inches of snow
Feb. 3–4, 1961 — 17.4 inches of snow
Dec. 19–20, 1948 — 16 inches of snow
Feb. 12–13, 1899 — 16 inches of snow
All figures from the National Weather Service based on snow falling in Central Park (1869–present).
