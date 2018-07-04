BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Best 4th Of July Fireworks Displays In America

Happy Birthday, USA!

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 4, 2018, at 6:09 p.m. ET

New York

Jayson Photography / Getty Images

Seattle

Seattle
Pete Saloutos / Getty Images

"Fireworks exploding over Seattle city skyline, Washington, United States"

Los Angeles

Matt Gush / Getty Images

Houston

Robert Glusic / Getty Images
Philadelphia

Tongshan / Getty Images

San Diego

Matt Pasant / Getty Images

San Antonio

Franckreporter / Getty Images

Nashville

Ifistand / Getty Images
Miami

Karina Vera / Getty Images

San Francisco

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Las Vegas

Franckreporter / Getty Images

Indianapolis

Alexeys / Getty Images
Detroit

Rgbspace / Getty Images

Columbus, Ohio

Aceshot / Getty Images

Charlotte, North Carolina

Digidreamgrafix / Getty Images

Denver

Photography By Teri A. Virbickis / Getty Images

Washington, DC

Adamparent / Getty Images

Boston

Yxyeng / Getty Images
