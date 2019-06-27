 Skip To Content
These Pictures Show The Dangerous And Sometimes Fatal Journey Migrant Children Make To The US

On Monday, a photograph of a deceased migrant and his 2-year-old daughter sparked outrage around the world. These pictures show the long and dangerous journey that many migrant children endure in hopes of a better life in America.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 27, 2019, at 3:56 p.m. ET

Edgard Garrido / Reuters

A Central American migrant holds a child as he repels down from a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018.

Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Children cry as a group of Central American migrants surrender to US Border Patrol agents after jumping over the metal barrier separating Playas de Tijuana in Mexico from the United States, on Dec. 2, 2018.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

A migrant woman cools the head of a child after crossing the Suchiate river, a natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 29, 2018.

Edgard Garrido / Reuters

A Central American migrant cries as he waits to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018.

John Moore / Getty Images

A child takes cover as Mexican riot police clash with a migrant caravan on the border of Mexico and Guatemala on Oct. 19, 2018, in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala.

Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

A Honduran migrant refreshes a baby on the Guatemala-Mexico border bridge, in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Oct. 20, 2018.

Gregory Bull / AP

A young girl waits to apply for asylum in the United States with her mom and sister, in Tijuana, Mexico, on April 25, 2019. Her mother said she wrote the information on her daughter because she feared losing track of the child if separated during the asylum application process.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

A child sleeps as members of a Central American caravan settle in for the night in an abandoned motel on Nov. 1, 2018, in Matias Romero Avendando, Mexico.

Leah Millis / Reuters

Migrants struggle to cross the river from Guatemala to Mexico on Oct. 29, 2018.

Julia Le Duc / AP

The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2 year old daughter Valeria lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, on June 24, 2019, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. Martinez' wife, Tania told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current.

Herika Martinez / AFP / Getty Images

A Central American migrant and a girl cross the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on June 12, 2019, before turning themselves into US Border Patrol agents to claim asylum.

Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants help a child catch a ride on a truck on the road linking Sayula de Aleman and Isla, Veracruz state, Mexico, on Nov. 3, 2018.

Alfredo Estrella / AFP / Getty Images

A girl looks out from the trailer of a truck along the Irapuato-Guadalajara highway in the Mexican state of Guanajuato on Nov. 12, 2018.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

An exhausted migrant woman sleeps on the asphalt with her children as they wait for a ride somewhere between Pijijiapan and Arriaga, Mexico, on Oct. 26, 2018.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Children wait for a ride on the side of the road near Tapanatepec, Mexico, on Oct. 29, 2018.

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images

A Central American person passes a migrant girl through the border line to reach the United States on Dec. 30, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico.

Marco Ugarte / AP

A migrant child waits to be treated for an unknown infection on his body at the Jesus del Buen Pastor del Pobre y el Migrante shelter, in Tapachula, Mexico, on June 1, 2019.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A Guatemalan mother and baby sleep in a church shelter for migrants on May 16, 2019, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

Catarina Gomez Lucas, sister of eight-year-old migrant Felipe Gomez, who died in a medical center in Alamogordo, New Mexico, on Dec. 24, while in custody of US Customs and Border Protection officers, shows a picture of her brother on a mobile phone outside her house in Yalambojoch village, Guatemala, on Dec. 28, 2018. Felipe was detained with his 47-year-old father at a crossing in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 18 and had been transferred to a New Mexico medical center showing signs of sickness on Dec. 24, where he died.

Click here for more photo stories from BuzzFeed News.




