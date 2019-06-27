These Pictures Show The Dangerous And Sometimes Fatal Journey Migrant Children Make To The US

Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

Catarina Gomez Lucas, sister of eight-year-old migrant Felipe Gomez, who died in a medical center in Alamogordo, New Mexico, on Dec. 24, while in custody of US Customs and Border Protection officers, shows a picture of her brother on a mobile phone outside her house in Yalambojoch village, Guatemala, on Dec. 28, 2018. Felipe was detained with his 47-year-old father at a crossing in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 18 and had been transferred to a New Mexico medical center showing signs of sickness on Dec. 24, where he died.