Here's How The World Is Sanitizing Public Streets During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Around the world, nations are enacting unprecedented sanitation measures to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Pisa, Italy
Washington, DC
Berlin
Niteroi, Brazil
Suresnes, France
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Istanbul, Turkey
Yangon, Myanmar
London
Sydney
Long Island, New York
Seoul
Mexico City
Bogota
Rome, Italy
Gaza
Damascus, Syria
Sendai, Japan
Lviv, Ukraine
Bangkok
Orlando
New Delhi
Rockville, Maryland
Moscow
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the Senior Photo Essay Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.