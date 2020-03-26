Here's How The World Is Sanitizing Public Streets During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Laura Lezza / Getty Images

A worker carries out sanitation operations for the coronavirus emergency in Piazza dei Miracoli near to the Tower of Pisa in a deserted town in Pisa, Italy, March 17. The sanitization service is carried out by four teams in all the districts of the city of Pisa, to sanitize the squares, streets, public areas, sidewalks, and other surfaces exposed to the contact of large flows of people.