23 Insane Pictures Of Trump Before He Was President
Donald Trump getting comfy with Liberace and his "pet" polar bear, circa 1990:
Trump getting a kick out of shaving Vince McMahon's head, then proceeding to chug a beer at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007:
When Trump sat down for tea and abnormally large crumpets with The Dinosaurs in 1992:
Those times he threw the MLB first pitches in 2004 (left) and 2006 (right):
When he sang the Green Acres theme song with Megan Mullally at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards in 2005:
Being caught in an awkward conversation with Derek Zoolander at the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards:
Moments before he was attacked by Frankenstein at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2006:
Trump glowing with happiness during a portrait with the Easter Bunny and Bo Peep at the Mar-a-Lago in 2006:
Trump admiring a portrait of Trump during his birthday party in 1990:
Trump being rudely interrupted by a half naked Cirque du Soleil performer in 2003:
Trump casually shaking hands with David Blaine at a press event in 2008:
Trump appalled by Katie Couric's impersonation of him during a taping of the Today show in 2004:
Trump showing off a tiny Trump at a press event in 2004:
Cheerfully posing with a naked silver guy with a sword and a gigantic Tweety Bird, circa 1996:
That one time he rubbed a rather large magic lamp for a special surprise in 1990:
Taking an opportunity to shock bystanders with a suitcase filled with $100,000 in 2002:
Trump casually walking onto the 1994 set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:
And then there is that unpleasant encounter with a bald eagle during a 2015 photo shoot for Time’s Person Of The Year (there’s a video here btw):
