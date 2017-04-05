BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

23 Insane Pictures Of Trump Before He Was President

news / jpg

23 Insane Pictures Of Trump Before He Was President

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 5, 2017, at 5:37 p.m. ET

Donald Trump getting comfy with Liberace and his "pet" polar bear, circa 1990:

Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images

Trump getting a kick out of shaving Vince McMahon's head, then proceeding to chug a beer at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007:

George Napolitano / FilmMagic
Getty Images
Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

When Trump sat down for tea and abnormally large crumpets with The Dinosaurs in 1992:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage
ADVERTISEMENT

Those times he threw the MLB first pitches in 2004 (left) and 2006 (right):

Kathy Willens / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Getty Images

When he sang the Green Acres theme song with Megan Mullally at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards in 2005:

Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic

Being caught in an awkward conversation with Derek Zoolander at the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards:

Kmazur / WireImage

Moments before he was attacked by Frankenstein at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2006:

L. Cohen / WireImage
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump glowing with happiness during a portrait with the Easter Bunny and Bo Peep at the Mar-a-Lago in 2006:

Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty Images

Trump admiring a portrait of Trump during his birthday party in 1990:

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Trump being rudely interrupted by a half naked Cirque du Soleil performer in 2003:

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

Trump casually shaking hands with David Blaine at a press event in 2008:

Brad Barket / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump appalled by Katie Couric's impersonation of him during a taping of the Today show in 2004:

Richard Drew / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump showing off a tiny Trump at a press event in 2004:

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Cheerfully posing with a naked silver guy with a sword and a gigantic Tweety Bird, circa 1996:

Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images
Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images

That one time he rubbed a rather large magic lamp for a special surprise in 1990:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Taking an opportunity to shock bystanders with a suitcase filled with $100,000 in 2002:

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Trump casually walking onto the 1994 set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:

NBC / Getty Images

And then there is that unpleasant encounter with a bald eagle during a 2015 photo shoot for Time’s Person Of The Year (there’s a video here btw):

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
http://time.com/4141783/time-person-of-the-year-runner-up-donald-trump-eagle-gif/
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
http://time.com/4141783/time-person-of-the-year-runner-up-donald-trump-eagle-gif/
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT