23 Insane Pictures Of Trump Before He Was President

Donald Trump getting comfy with Liberace and his "pet" polar bear, circa 1990: Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images

Trump getting a kick out of shaving Vince McMahon's head, then proceeding to chug a beer at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007: George Napolitano / FilmMagic Getty Images

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

When Trump sat down for tea and abnormally large crumpets with The Dinosaurs in 1992: Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Those times he threw the MLB first pitches in 2004 (left) and 2006 (right): Kathy Willens / ASSOCIATED PRESS Getty Images

When he sang the Green Acres theme song with Megan Mullally at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards in 2005: Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic

Being caught in an awkward conversation with Derek Zoolander at the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards: Kmazur / WireImage

Moments before he was attacked by Frankenstein at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2006: L. Cohen / WireImage

Trump glowing with happiness during a portrait with the Easter Bunny and Bo Peep at the Mar-a-Lago in 2006: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty Images

Trump admiring a portrait of Trump during his birthday party in 1990: New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Trump being rudely interrupted by a half naked Cirque du Soleil performer in 2003: Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

Trump casually shaking hands with David Blaine at a press event in 2008: Brad Barket / Getty Images

Trump appalled by Katie Couric's impersonation of him during a taping of the Today show in 2004: Richard Drew / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump showing off a tiny Trump at a press event in 2004: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Cheerfully posing with a naked silver guy with a sword and a gigantic Tweety Bird, circa 1996: Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images

That one time he rubbed a rather large magic lamp for a special surprise in 1990: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Taking an opportunity to shock bystanders with a suitcase filled with $100,000 in 2002: New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Trump casually walking onto the 1994 set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: NBC / Getty Images