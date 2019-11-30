 Skip To Content
33 Of The Best Photography Books We've Seen All Year

Just in time for your holiday shopping, here's a look at some of our favorite photo books from this past year.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on November 30, 2019, at 10:37 a.m. ET

In 2019, BuzzFeed News profiled dozens of photography books and shared exclusive interviews with their authors, as well as galleries of pictures from each publication. From photojournalism to fine art, these were the photography books that caught our eye this year and kept us thinking.

The Women of the 116th Congress: Portraits of Power by The New York Times (Abrams Books)

New York Times / Abrams Books

American Backyard by Elliot Ross and Genevieve Allison (Gnomic Book)

Elliot Ross

I Refuse for the Devil to Take My Soul: Inside Cook County Jail by Lili Kobielski (powerHouse Books)

Lili Kobielski

Erwin Olaf: I Am by Ewin Olaf (Aperture)

Erwin Olaf / Aperture

Pictures with Purpose: Early Photographs from the National Museum of African American History and Culture by Michèle Gates Moresi, Laura Coyle, Tanya Sheehan, Lonnie G. Bunch III (Giles)

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

I Know How Furiously Your Heart Is Beating by Alec Soth (Mack)

Alec Soth / Mack

Outside and In Between by Chloe Aftel (self-published)

Chloe Aftel

The Guardians by Vladimir Antaki (Kehrer Verlag)

Vladimir Antaki / Kehrer Verlag

Space Utopia by Vincent Fournier (Rizzoli)

Vincent Fournier / Rizzoli

The Spectacle of Illusion by Matthew L. Tompkins (D.A.P.)

D.A.P., courtesy of the Wellcome Library, London

Photos Day Or Night: The Archive Of Hugh Mangum by Sarah Stacke (Red Hook Editions)

Hugh Mangum

Lines And Lineage by Tomas Van Houtryve (Radius Books)

Tomas Van Houtryve

Black Is Beautiful by Kwame Brathwaite (Aperture)

Kwame Brathwaite / Aperture

This Empty World by Nick Brandt (Thames Huds&on)

Nick Brandt

Under Every Yard Of Sky by Sebastian Meyer (Red Hook Editions)

Sebastian Meyer

Growth and Decay by David McMillan (Steidl)

David McMillan / Steidl

Love and Resistance: Out of the Closet Into the Stonewall Era by the New York Public Library (W. W. Norton)

NYPL

Daily Bread: What Kids Eat Around the World by Gregg Segal (powerHouse Books)

Gregg Segal

Miami Beach 1988–1995 by Barry Lewis (Hoxton Mini Press)

Barry Lewis

Allowed To Grow Old by Isa Leshko (University of Chicago Press)

Isa Leshko

Space Dogs: The Story of the Celebrated Canine Cosmonauts by Martin Parr and Richard Hollingham (Laurence King)

Laurence King

I Dreamed It Was Better Than It Was by Phil Donohue (Citizen Editions)

Phil Donohue

American Boys by Soraya Zaman (Daylight Books)

Soraya Zaman / Daylight Books

Jeff Bridges: Pictures Volume 2 by Jeff Bridges (powerHouse Books)

Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books

Midlife by Elinor Carucci (Monacelli Press)

Elinor Carucci / Monacelli Press

Omaha Sketchbook by Gregory Halpern (Mack)

Gregory Halpern / Mack

California Trip by Dennis Stock (Anthology Editions)

Dennis Stock

Jim Marshall: Show Me the Picture by Amelia Davis (Chronicle Books)

Jim Marshall / Chronicle Books

Girl on Girl: Art and Photography in the Age of the Female Gaze by Charlotte Jansen (Laurence King)

Charlotte Jansen / Laurence King

Soviet Metro Stations by Christopher Herwig and Owen Hatherley (Fuel)

Christopher Herwig

In Dreams. Scenes From The Archive by Dennis Hopper (Damiani)

Dennis Hopper / Damiani

The Nevada Test Site by Emmet Gowin (Princeton University Press)

Emmet Gowin

Magnum Streetwise by Stephen McLaren (Thames and Hudson)

Jonas Bendiksen / Magnum Photo


