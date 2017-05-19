8 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet. Twitter

"It's not just about eroticism, it's about how we confront ourselves with sexuality." Alina Oswald's Moments series captures people at their most vulnerable — the exact moment of sexual climax. These pictures skirt the line of erotica and fine art; they're sensual, funny, awkward, and most of all, genuine.



—Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News

Todd Hido’s work captures the mood of David Lynch uncannily in this new look at Twin Peaks. The Pacific Northwest is famously moody, and Hido’s images offer no respite from the persistent gloom, allowing the viewer to sink into the feelings of melancholia, confusion, and surreality that worked so well on the show. Anyone who is psyched about the return of the series should check out this work.

—Kate Bubacz, senior photo editor, BuzzFeed News



Cannes is currently taking place and Gabriel Sanchez throws us back in time with these vintage photos of the film festival. It's known as much for its fashion and glamour as it is for its films. This photo essay reads more like an editorial look-book than shots at a film fest, which truly speaks to the essence of Cannes. Simple snapshots are purely luxurious and give glimpses of old Hollywood stars, artists, and more.



—Sarah Kobos, photo editor, BuzzFeed



Photographer Murray Fredericks’s work in the Salt: Vanity series is ethereal and provoking. He directs the viewer's eye to a reflection other than their own. Our gaze is instead drawn toward the beauty of the natural world, both in front of us and reflected back toward us. The strong geometric shape that breaks up the landscape looks almost like a portal into a different dimension. It's reminder that our universe is vast beyond our comprehension and that we should refocus our attention outside of our ourselves and our vanity — instead reconnecting with the space we occupy. The work is on display at Hamiltons Gallery in London until June 14.

—Laura Geiser, photo editor, BuzzFeed News

"The Lost Sights and Sounds of Storyville, New Orleans’ Red Light District" — Hyperallergic Public Domain / Historic New Orleans Collection

History is frequently erased and forgotten, particularly those aspects of history that don't align with the social and political values of those in power. In New Orleans, Storyville is just that — a neighborhood which served as the city's red light district from approximately 1897 to 1917 and was all but entirely forgotten. A new exhibition at the Historic New Orleans Collection takes a look at the photos, artifacts, and stories of the people who lived and worked there, painting a vivid picture of New Orleans during the turn of the 19th century. —G.H.S.



If there was any place where virtual reality would take off, there’s no doubt it would be in Japan. We saw how much of a hit (though fleeting) Pokémon Go was. Japan’s creative landscape embraces technology, so it’s really no surprise they found a way for VRs to feed into things like sports. It may look bizarre now but just wait a few years and nothing you see here will seem eccentric. —Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia



I love the playfulness of Clay Benskin’s work on standpipes. As an object, the standpipe is both somewhat ridiculous — and mundane. It takes a certain kind of talent to project personality onto such an odd thing, and Benskin succeeds wonderfully. This series is super fun and brings a little more magic to walking around city streets.

—K.B.





