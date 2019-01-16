BuzzFeed News

25 Pictures From History That Perfectly Capture The Spirit Of Winter

Baby, it's cold outside!

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 16, 2019, at 5:16 p.m. ET

This group of skiers in 1947, kicking back in the winter sun on a beautiful day at Idaho's Sun Valley ski resort.

George Silk / Getty Images

And here's a trio of nuns in Wichita, Kansas, who are just as excited about the first snowfall of 1962 as the kiddos are!

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

There's this Chicago police officer about to receive a cold greeting from the neighborhood rascals in 1959.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Here's a perfect portrait of a snowball impact caught on film in 1902!

Buyenlarge / Getty Images

And this poor girl who was just a little slow to the draw in 1954.

Monty Fresco / Getty Images

Here's a candid moment of the Beatles enjoying some winter sports during the filming of Help! in 1965.

Rolls Press / Getty Images

And Tina Turner chilling with Frosty the Snowman, circa 1980.

Tim Roney / Getty Images

Then there's Jackie Robinson's sad snowman who apparently didn't make the team in 1950.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Can you believe that in 1987, David Bowie had a winter-themed cake for his 40th birthday?

James Andanson / Getty Images

Aaaaand here's David Bowie tossing that birthday cake into the snow!

James Andanson

President George H.W. Bush couldn't have asked for a better sledding partner than Arnold Schwarzenegger back in 1991.

Jean-louis Atlan / Getty Images

Unfortunately, President Jimmy Carter did NOT have as much fun during the icy winter of 1977.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Here's Prince Harry enjoying some quality family time with the Prince of Wales at a Swiss ski resort in 1997.

John Stillwell - Pa Images / Getty Images

And his lovely mother, Princess Diana, looking absolutely fabulous while on an Austrian skiing holiday in 1993.

Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

But not everything is suited for the snow — like this station wagon stuck on an icy road in Aspen, Colorado, in 1958.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Or this drive through a terrifying snowstorm at night in Philadelphia in 1955.

Camerique / Getty Images

But really, a little snow isn't anything a pair of skis couldn't handle in 1962.

Express / Getty Images

Or maybe these ice-skating stilts from 1935?

Our-planet Berlin / Our-Planet Berlin/imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

Or perhaps a car made ENTIRELY from ice in 1958!

Kathleen Revis / Getty Images

Here's a bicycle-sleigh from 1928 that should totally make a comeback in 2019!

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

And here are a couple of Londoners who might be sitting out the rest of the winter activities for the remainder of 1935.

Imagno / Getty Images

Speaking of icy roads, here's a friendly snowman directing traffic at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.

Abc Photo Archives / Getty Images

And here's a real-life ice palace that formed after firefighters put out a blaze at the Equitable Life Insurance Company in New York City in 1912.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

But really, icicles are no laughing matter — just ask the fellow on the sharp end of this one in 1940!

The Montifraulo Collection / Getty Images

And lastly, here's a serene portrait of New York City coated in a fluffy blanket of snow during the winter of 1968.

Rolls Press / Getty Images



