24 Pictures That Perfectly Capture The Special Bonds Of Twins

Each year, thousands of twins descend on Twinsburg, Ohio, for the Twins Days festival to celebrate everything that makes them identical and unique.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on August 12, 2019, at 5:11 p.m. ET

Each year in Twinsburg, Ohio, a unique festival celebrates a special bond that only a few can truly understand. Since 1976, Twins Days, considered the largest annual gathering of twins in the world, has attracted thousands of people to celebrate their identical others. The festival is not exclusive to just twins — it also celebrates triplets, quadruplets, multiples, doppelgängers, best friends, non-twins, and everyone in between.

For the last several years, photographer Hannah Thomson has attended Twins Days to capture portraits of these unique relationships. Twins have always been a source of intrigue and inspiration for her. "There are a lot of twins on both sides of my family, young and old, and growing up I was always very curious about this phenomenon," Thomson tells BuzzFeed News. "In my twenties, when I was figuring out my directions in life, I felt like I was struck by lightning when I saw two photographs by the legendary Diane Arbus ("Identical Twins," Roselle, New Jersey, 1967 and "Triplets in Their Bedroom," NJ, 1963"). Everything clicked for me and made sense when I saw these photographs."

Here are some of the twins that Hannah Thomson met during this year's Twins Days.

Gabriella and Isabella from Owosso, Michigan.

Hannah Thomson

"They love being twins because they always have a friend to play with and are never alone. Isabella is older by two minutes."

Nina, Ally, Claire, and Lauren from Hudson, Ohio.

Hannah Thomson

Jonas, Noah, and Moses.

Hannah Thomson

Jeremy, Briana, Brittany, Josh.

Hannah Thomson

"These identical twin sisters and brothers met at Twins Days and were married there last year."

Briana and Britney from Detroit.

Hannah Thomson

"This year Britney and Briana were gold medalists in the Most Alike Females, ages 20–23."

Ashley and Amber from Clarion, Pennsylvania.

Hannah Thomson

Shron and Shila from Easton, Pennsylvania.

Hannah Thomson

Willow and Midori.

Hannah Thomson

David and Ryan holding Aurora and Cruz.

Hannah Thomson

Martha and Mary.

Hannah Thomson

Carmen and Isabella from Rochester, New York.

Hannah Thomson

Dawn and Julianne.

Hannah Thomson

Geneva and Perrena from Marietta, Georgia.

Hannah Thomson

Willow and Aspen from Kuna, Idaho.

Hannah Thomson

Viola and Verna from Willow Street, Pennsylvania.

Hannah Thomson

LIllian and Livia.

Hannah Thomson

"This is Lillian and Livia's fourth year attending, and this year, [they] won first place as identical twins in their age category. Lillian is older by two minutes."

Kristy and Katie from New York City.

Hannah Thomson

Egypt and Brandi from California.

Hannah Thomson

Audrey and Rosalyn from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Hannah Thomson

Maci and Mia from Greenfield, Indiana.

Hannah Thomson

Allison and Elsa from Dublin, Ohio.

Hannah Thomson

Anna and Awa from Senegal, West Africa.

Hannah Thomson

Faith and Grace.

Hannah Thomson

Hannah and Hatti from Convoy, Ohio.

Hannah Thomson


