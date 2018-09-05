24 Iconic Pictures Of Famous People During Their School Days

BuzzFeed News

Going back to school can be hard — even for the future world leaders.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 5, 2018, at 5:51 p.m. ET

Barack Obama at Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, 1990.

Turner, Lane Globe Staff / The Boston Globe

Bill and Hillary Clinton at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, 1979.

Wellesley College / Getty Images

Madonna at Rochester Adams High School in Rochester Hills, Michigan, circa 1974.

Rebel Images / REX / Shutterstock

Elizabeth Taylor at University High School, East Hollywood, California, 1950.

Peter Stackpole / Getty Images

Michael Jordan at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, 1983.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Prince William at the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland, 2004.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Prince Harry at Eton College in Eton, England, 2003.

Getty Images

Vladimir Putin at Saint Petersburg State University in St. Petersburg, Russia, 1970.

Laski Diffusion / Getty Images

Richard Nixon at Whittier College in Whittier, California, 1933.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Amelia Earhart at Ogontz School in Philadelphia, 1918.

AP

Japan's Emperor Akihito at the Peers School in Tokyo, circa 1940.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Ronald Reagan at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, 1940.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Matt Damon at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, 1988.

Boston Herald / REX / Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey at Longview High School in Longview, Texas, 1988.

Getty Images

Jesse Owens at East Technical High School in Cleveland, Ohio, 1933.

AP

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the University of California, Los Angeles, 1967.

Ap / REX / Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Thal, Austria, 1958.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey at East Nashville High School in Nashville, Tennessee, 1971.

Rex / Shutterstock

Liza Minnelli at Buckley Private School in Hollywood, 1954.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

From left: George H.W. Bush at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, 1946, and George W. Bush at Yale, 1968.

Getty Images

Prince Charles at Trinity College in Cambridge, England, circa 1977.

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

Madeleine Albright at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, circa 1959.

Brooks Kraft / Getty Images

CORRECTION

Madeleine Albright attended Wellesley College. An earlier version of this post misidentified the school. H/T to the commenter who pointed this out.




