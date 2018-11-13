BuzzFeed News

21 Pictures That Prove Libraries Are The Last Magical Places On Earth

"The library connects us with the insight and knowledge, painfully extracted from Nature, of the greatest minds that ever were.” ―Carl Sagan

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on November 13, 2018, at 4:44 p.m. ET

This sweet moment of Dr. Seuss reading The Cat in the Hat to children at a public library in La Jolla, California, 1957.

Gene Lester / Getty Images

Manuscripts dating back to 800, chained to lecterns of Hereford Cathedral Library in Herefordshire, England.

Epics / Getty Images

A lonely mouse that was squashed by 19th-century pupils and perfectly preserved between the pages of a book at Salisbury Cathedral Library in England.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

This library built by garbage collectors, who gathered thrown-out books found during their trash collection rounds, in Ankara, Turkey.

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

An extremely rare copy of Shakespeare's First Folio, dated back to 1623, located at the public library in Saint-Omer, France.

Denis Charlet / AFP / Getty Images

This mesmerizing portal to a world of knowledge at IKMZ Library in Cottbus, Germany.

Tobias Schwarz / AFP / Getty Images

China's "loneliest library," located on the beaches of Qinhuangdao, China.

Vcg / Getty Images

The "mobile library" project, launched in 2013 by Funmi Ilori, which helps share the love of reading to impoverished children across Lagos, Nigeria.

Stefan Heunis / AFP / Getty Images

This 1948 study scene at the Smith College library in Northampton, Massachusetts, that's all too real for students past and present.

Peter Stackpole / Getty Images

The Magna Carta being packed for return to England from the US Library of Congress, where it was housed for safekeeping during World War II in 1946.

George Skadding / Getty Images

People looking through books in the burned remains of the Holland House library in London, following a blitzkrieg bombardment by Nazis during WWII.

Central Press / Getty Images

Sir Isaac Newton's death mask on view at Edinburgh University's main library in Scotland.

David Cheskin - Pa Images / Getty Images

The literary labyrinth that is the George Peabody Library at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Jhu Sheridan Libraries / Getty Images

This highly efficient and minimalist library at the University of Amsterdam.

View Pictures / Getty Images

Rock 'n' roll legend Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, strumming a few chords in his personal library.

Christopher Simon Sykes / Getty Images

This heavenly library at the Admont Abbey monastery in Admont, Austria.

Imagno / Getty Images

A mobile library tent set up in Odell, Oregon, for migrant farm workers during the Great Depression in 1941.

Interim Archives / Getty Images

Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, sharing a laugh with members of the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in the library of Spalding University, in Louisville, Kentucky, 1963.

James Drake / Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, in the Buckingham Palace library, 1946.

Lisa Sheridan / Getty Images

Andy Warhol's portraits of Queen Elizabeth II on view in the Lower Library at Windsor Castle.

Andrew Matthews - Pa Images / Getty Images

And the modern Tianjin Binhai Library, dubbed "the most beautiful library in China."

Zhang Peng / Getty Images

