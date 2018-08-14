23 WTF Pictures From When All The Lights Went Out In NYC

And you think your commute is tough now...

On Aug. 14, 2003, around 4:10 p.m., a widespread power outage struck parts of the Northeast and Midwest, as well as portions of Ontario, Canada. What began as a software bug in the electrical grid of Ohio soon escalated into a catastrophic event that left nearly 45 million Americans without power, ultimately becoming the worst blackout in North American history.

For New York City, the blackout left 600 train cars stuck between stations and many people trapped within the stalled elevators in high rises. With traffic lights nonexistent and the airports shut down, New York City was left in a virtual standstill.

These pictures capture the unfolding scene in New York City during the Northeast blackout of 2003.