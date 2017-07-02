President Trump Just Tweeted A Video Of Himself Beating Up CNN

It's a clip showing him "clotheslining" — a wrestling move — a person with the CNN logo superimposed over their head, and then repeatedly punching the person.

The president of the United States of America tweeted this video on Sunday morning:

The clip is an edited version of Trump's appearance on WWE's WrestleMania 23 in 2007, in which he beat up the wrestling empire's head honcho, his longtime friend Vince McMahon, before shaving McMahon's hair.

Trump's White House press team have attempted to focus the media's attention on the president's policy agenda in recent days, but seem to have been thwarted by the president himself, who has devoted time to stoking his Twitter feuds with CNN and the hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe.

The White House did not return requests for comment from BuzzFeed News Sunday.



Trump's feud with CNN has escalated over the last week following the resignations of three reporters after a report into the Russia investigation was retracted. The president has started to refer to the network as "Fraud News Network," which appears at the end of today's video clip.

