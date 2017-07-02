BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

President Trump Just Tweeted A Video Of Himself Beating Up CNN

news

President Trump Just Tweeted A Video Of Himself Beating Up CNN

The clip is from Trump's 2007 appearance at WrestleMania.

By Francis Whittaker

Headshot of Francis Whittaker

Francis Whittaker

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 2, 2017, at 10:16 p.m. ET

Posted on July 2, 2017, at 9:45 a.m. ET

The president of the United States of America tweeted this video on Sunday morning:

#FraudNewsCNN #FNN
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

#FraudNewsCNN #FNN

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's a clip showing him "clotheslining" — a wrestling move — a person with the CNN logo superimposed over their head, and then repeatedly punching the person.

The clip is an edited version of Trump's appearance on WWE's WrestleMania 23 in 2007, in which he beat up the wrestling empire's head honcho, his longtime friend Vince McMahon, before shaving McMahon's hair.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The edited version of the clip has circulated on Reddit's r/The_Donald — which has become a hub for followers of alt-right and far-right ideologies, and fervent Trump supporters — over the last few days prior to the president tweeting it. It is not clear how the president became aware of the clip.

Trump's White House press team have attempted to focus the media's attention on the president's policy agenda in recent days, but seem to have been thwarted by the president himself, who has devoted time to stoking his Twitter feuds with CNN and the hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe.

The White House did not return requests for comment from BuzzFeed News Sunday.

Trump's feud with CNN has escalated over the last week following the resignations of three reporters after a report into the Russia investigation was retracted. The president has started to refer to the network as "Fraud News Network," which appears at the end of today's video clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN replied to Trump's tweet with White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders' claim from Thursday that he's never advocated for violence:

@realDonaldTrump "The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, qu… https://t.co/mfIDhQPM5G
CNN Communications @CNNPR

@realDonaldTrump "The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, qu… https://t.co/mfIDhQPM5G

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in a statement, the network called Trump's tweet "juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office."

CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."
Brian Stelter @brianstelter

CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert was the first administration employee to react on Sunday. He watched speechlessly as he was showed the clip on ABC News:

NEW: Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert on Trump's CNN tweet: "No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope… https://t.co/ETW7T6B0at
This Week @ThisWeekABC

NEW: Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert on Trump's CNN tweet: "No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope… https://t.co/ETW7T6B0at

Reply Retweet Favorite

But he then smoothly launched into the administration's talking points, adding: "No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."

ADVERTISEMENT

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said, "The fact of the matter is he can do more than one thing at a time," in regard to the president tweeting and also getting policies in place and legislation passed.

WATCH: "The fact of the matter is he can do more than one thing at a time," @HHSGov says on Trump tweeting and pass… https://t.co/MdNTbBslDq
Meet the Press @MeetThePress

WATCH: "The fact of the matter is he can do more than one thing at a time," @HHSGov says on Trump tweeting and pass… https://t.co/MdNTbBslDq

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What I'm concentrated on is the job he's given me," Price said.

When asked if the tweet violated Twitter's terms of service, which prohibit "violent threats (direct or indirect)," a spokesperson for the social media company said "we don't comment on individual accounts, for privacy and security reasons."

Before the end of the day, the tweet was already the most liked and retweeted of his presidency.

This is already the most retweeted tweet of Trump's presidency and on its way to becoming his most shared ever. https://t.co/Eyd1tohWOe
Jon Passantino @passantino

This is already the most retweeted tweet of Trump's presidency and on its way to becoming his most shared ever. https://t.co/Eyd1tohWOe

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT