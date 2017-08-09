Six French Soldiers Are Injured After A Vehicle "Deliberately" Drove Into Them In Paris

The mayor of the suburb of Levallois-Perret says he is in "no doubt" it was a deliberate act.

Authorities in France have said an operation is underway after a vehicle drove into a group of soldiers in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret on Wednesday morning.



The attack took place at around 8 a.m. local time. Six soldiers are injured, three of them seriously, a statement by the Ministry of the Armed Forces said.



A police spokesman anonymously told AP that the vehicle appeared to have targeted the soldiers on purpose, although the motive is not clear.

The French national police later said that a serious crime unit had intercepted a suspicious vehicle on the A16 road to the north of Paris early Wednesday afternoon local time, and that searches of the vehicle were ongoing. This development came as multiple French media outlets, citing anonymous security sources, reported that an arrest had been made in relation to the incident.

The Paris prosecutor's office said that a counterterrorism investigation had been opened, aimed at pursuing any assailant on terror-related charges of the attempted murder of security forces.



Patrick Balkany, the mayor of Levallois-Perret, told BFM Paris that the incident was "an odious attack" and he was in "no doubt" it was carried out deliberately.

