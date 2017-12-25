BuzzFeed News

Trump Says He's The Reason People Are "Saying Merry Christmas Again" And People Are Confused

The president tweeted that he is "proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase."

By Francis Whittaker

Francis Whittaker

Last updated on December 25, 2017, at 10:14 a.m. ET

Posted on December 25, 2017, at 7:51 a.m. ET

'Twas the night before Christmas, and the President of the United States tweeted this.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our c… https://t.co/TDmO0lcYHA
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our c… https://t.co/TDmO0lcYHA

Trump's Christmas Eve post is part of a long line of statements playing into the rhetoric of a "war on Christmas."

During a Values Voter summit in October, Trump told the audience, "We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values."

"We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore," he added. "They don’t use the word 'Christmas' because it’s not politically correct, you go to department stores and they’ll say 'Happy New Year,' or they’ll say other things and it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted... Well, guess what? We’re saying 'merry Christmas!' again.”

A lot of Trump supporters reacted to his tweet positively, saying the president had kept a campaign promise.

The candidate @realDonaldTrump promised to bring "Merry Christmas" back. And on his first Noel as President @POTUS… https://t.co/YNntHSRa3U
🍃🌸Sophia🌸🍃 @surfermom77

The candidate @realDonaldTrump promised to bring "Merry Christmas" back. And on his first Noel as President @POTUS… https://t.co/YNntHSRa3U

However, other people have been quick to point out that people have never stopped saying 'merry Christmas,' and posted evidence of former president Obama saying it to prove it.

@sydnegrl @realDonaldTrump
Ann K @dovesrose5

@sydnegrl @realDonaldTrump

Barack Obama said Merry Christmas every single effing year. There was no War on Christmas during Obama's two term… https://t.co/rhF43LxR3F
Adam Best @adamcbest

Barack Obama said Merry Christmas every single effing year. There was no War on Christmas during Obama’s two term… https://t.co/rhF43LxR3F

To all those gathered in celebration today, Merry Christmas.
Barack Obama @BarackObama

To all those gathered in celebration today, Merry Christmas.

A number of Twitter users also pointed out that Trump seems to be contradicting himself, having tweeted "Happy Holidays" a number of times in the past.

There's always a tweet...
David Schneider @davidschneider

There’s always a tweet...

Trump beats Trump in War on Christmas. Give him a participation trophy.
David Corn @DavidCornDC

Trump beats Trump in War on Christmas. Give him a participation trophy.

People also said that Trump's Christmas statements this year don't seem to mention Jesus or the Nativity story.

Zero references to Jesus or Christianity. It's just the words Merry Christmas that have so much meaning to Donald T… https://t.co/E5krecHE9J
Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts

Zero references to Jesus or Christianity. It’s just the words Merry Christmas that have so much meaning to Donald T… https://t.co/E5krecHE9J

While others speculated about the motives behind his support for the narrative of a "war on Christmas."

Everyone needs to realize that this was never about Christmas. This is about creating an atmosphere of resentment,… https://t.co/CLechRiK1L
Noah Antwiler @TheSpoonyOne

Everyone needs to realize that this was never about Christmas. This is about creating an atmosphere of resentment,… https://t.co/CLechRiK1L

Some people imagined what things would be like if saying 'merry Christmas' was actually taboo.

i think trump actually thinks it was illegal to say merry christmas
raandy @randygdub

i think trump actually thinks it was illegal to say merry christmas

I'm super proud of myself for bringing back the saying "Happy Birthday" after everyone tried to change it to "Merry… https://t.co/FL0WS2Ewjk
Taika Waititi @TaikaWaititi

I'm super proud of myself for bringing back the saying "Happy Birthday" after everyone tried to change it to "Merry… https://t.co/FL0WS2Ewjk

Thank you Mr. Trump. I used to have to write "Merry Christmas" on a little slip of paper and slide it across the ta… https://t.co/pKUHAL84G2
Chase Mitchell @ChaseMit

Thank you Mr. Trump. I used to have to write “Merry Christmas” on a little slip of paper and slide it across the ta… https://t.co/pKUHAL84G2

I'm afraid to say Merry Christmas- what if people think I voted for Trump?
Laurie Kilmartin @anylaurie16

I’m afraid to say Merry Christmas- what if people think I voted for Trump?

Everything about Donald Trump being POTUS is fucked up. But perhaps the single most mind-achingly ridiculous aspect… https://t.co/oVjIVcsL81
Nooruddean @BeardedGenius

Everything about Donald Trump being POTUS is fucked up. But perhaps the single most mind-achingly ridiculous aspect… https://t.co/oVjIVcsL81

@BeardedGenius Until today me and my family used to say it under our breath with a little nudge and a wink.
EricsCollar @SAF8613

@BeardedGenius Until today me and my family used to say it under our breath with a little nudge and a wink.

People were also disappointed he hadn't had a Scrooge-like awakening on Christmas Eve night.

Bad news - it looks like the three ghosts haven't visited him. https://t.co/IXplRiC9dD
Jamie Ross @JamieRoss7

Bad news - it looks like the three ghosts haven’t visited him. https://t.co/IXplRiC9dD

Merry Christmas, one and all!


