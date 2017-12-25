Trump Says He's The Reason People Are "Saying Merry Christmas Again" And People Are Confused
The president tweeted that he is "proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase."
'Twas the night before Christmas, and the President of the United States tweeted this.
Trump's Christmas Eve post is part of a long line of statements playing into the rhetoric of a "war on Christmas."
During a Values Voter summit in October, Trump told the audience, "We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values."
"We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore," he added. "They don’t use the word 'Christmas' because it’s not politically correct, you go to department stores and they’ll say 'Happy New Year,' or they’ll say other things and it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted... Well, guess what? We’re saying 'merry Christmas!' again.”
A lot of Trump supporters reacted to his tweet positively, saying the president had kept a campaign promise.
However, other people have been quick to point out that people have never stopped saying 'merry Christmas,' and posted evidence of former president Obama saying it to prove it.
A number of Twitter users also pointed out that Trump seems to be contradicting himself, having tweeted "Happy Holidays" a number of times in the past.
People also said that Trump's Christmas statements this year don't seem to mention Jesus or the Nativity story.
While others speculated about the motives behind his support for the narrative of a "war on Christmas."
Some people imagined what things would be like if saying 'merry Christmas' was actually taboo.
People were also disappointed he hadn't had a Scrooge-like awakening on Christmas Eve night.
