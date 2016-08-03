Video Shows Dramatic Evacuation Before Dubai Passenger Jet Bursts Into Flames All 300 passengers and crew on Emirates Flight 521 survived after the plane caught fire as it arrived from India on Wednesday, the airline said, but a firefighter lost his life. Twitter

Video footage has emerged from inside the cabin of a passenger jet which was evacuated at Dubai airport before bursting into flames on Wednesday emerged on Wednesday evening. Evacuation video of #Emirates #EK521 from crash landing #Dubai #Airport this afternoon. Brave #CabinCrew

The clip, shared on Twitter by Rehan Quereshi, shows some passengers scrambling for their luggage in the overhead compartments, before cabin crew can be heard shouting "leave your bags behind — jump and slide, jump and silde" as passengers evacuated through the emergency exits. The clip, shared on Twitter by Rehan Quereshi, shows some passengers scrambling for their luggage in the overhead compartments, before cabin crew can be heard shouting "leave your bags behind — jump and slide, jump and silde" as passengers evacuated through the emergency exits. As passengers land on the runway, flames can be seen coming from one of the plane's engines.

After the evacuation, part of the plane appeared to explode. Totally a miracle no one killed in this. Can see a huge blast on the right wing. (ð·: @Kaaz_7) #EK521





All 300 passengers and crew on the Emirates airline flight escaped from the aircraft safely and were accounted for, the airline said Wednesday. Fire under control #Dxb #dubaiairport

However, a firefighter died battling the blaze, Emirates' chairman, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, told reporters.

"We pay tribute to the firefighter who lost his life fighting the blaze. We thank all teams that dealt with the incident," he said, according to the Dubai media office.

The plane involved in the incident was a Boeing 777 that had traveled from Thiruvananthapuram on the southern tip of India. From cockpit, #livefeed #DXB crash landing. #Dubai #dubaiairport #live ...

The airline said the accident occurred at 12:45 p.m. local time (4:45 a.m. ET), with images and video showing thick black smoke billowing from the fuselage of Flight EK521 circulating on social media. Ø§ÙØ¬ÙØ§Øª Ø§ÙÙ Ø®ØªØµØ© ÙÙ Ù Ø·Ø§Ø± #Ø¯Ø¨Ù ØªØªØ¹Ø§Ù Ù Ø§ÙØ¢Ù Ù Ø¹ Ø§ÙØ­Ø§Ø¯Ø« Ø§ÙØ°Ù ØªØ¹Ø±Ø¶Øª ÙÙ Ø·Ø§Ø¦Ø±Ø© Ø·ÙØ±Ø§Ù Ø§ÙØ§Ù Ø§Ø±Ø§Øª Ø¹ÙØ¯ ÙØ¨ÙØ·ÙØ§ ÙØ¶Ù Ø§Ù Ø³ÙØ§Ù Ø© Ø§ÙØ¬Ù ÙØ¹

One video appeared to show one of the plane's engines had become separated, as its right wing dragged along the ground. View this post on Facebook

The fire was extinguished shortly before 3 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), Dubai authorities said. Bruchlandung in #Dubai: Triebwerk fing Feuer - wohl keine Verletzten https://t.co/DoIJZFCkiB via @fr (dmo)

The vast majority of the passengers on board — 225 — were from India. Twenty-four were from the UK, 11 from the United Arab Emirates, and six from the US, Emirates said in a passenger manifest statement.

Evacuation procedures were executed "professionally," and the flight crew were the last to leave the plane, the airline's chairman told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday evening. Thirteen people required treatment for minor injuries, he said.

Ahmed bin Saeed: The flight pilot is a well experienced Emirati national with more than 7000 flight hour

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. All arrivals and departures at Dubai International were suspended following the accident, but the airport later resumed its normal schedule.

Emirates said it was cooperating with authorities and emergency services.



