Three Bombs Have Killed Dozens On Baghdad's Deadliest Day Of The Year

Dozens of people were killed when an ISIS car bomb tore through a busy market in the Sadr City neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Hours later, the city was hit by two more blasts.

Three bombs hit Baghdad on Wednesday, killing dozens of people in the bloodiest day the Iraqi capital has seen this year.

On Wednesday morning, ISIS claimed responsibility for a huge car bomb that tore through a busy Baghdad commercial area in the Sadr City suburb on Wednesday morning, killing at least 63 people.

Sadr City is a largely Shiite neighborhood in the north of Baghdad. ISIS is a Sunni militant group that sees Shiites as apostates.

On Wednesday afternoon, two more explosions hit the city in quick succession.

The second blast hit the district of Kadhimiya. Anonymous police and medical sources reportedly told AP that 18 people had died when a police station was targeted, with 5 of those killed policemen. However, Reuters reported that the death toll was 15. Some 34 people were injured, AP reported.

A short while later, a third explosion hit a commercial thoroughfare in western Baghdad. Police sources told AP and Reuters that 7 people had died.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the afternoon's attacks.

The previous deadliest attack in Baghdad this year was when twin blasts hit a market in Sadr City in February, following the death of an influential cleric. Some 70 people died.