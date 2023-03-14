Here Are 8 Baby Skincare Products That Experts Recommend For Eczema

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

A baby’s skin tends to be extremely sensitive because it can take two years for the skin barrier to develop and start to more closely resemble adult skin. Until then, the skin may be more susceptible to irritations , infections, and skin diseases.

Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a common skin condition that affects 25% of children ; an estimated 60% of people with eczema develop it as a toddler. Although it’s unknown exactly why babies develop eczema, it's thought to be a combination of genetic factors and environmental allergens , such as cleansers, soaps, shampoos, lotions, and ointments.

Jason Miller, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Freehold, New Jersey, told BuzzFeed News that triggers can begin with skincare products that contain fragrances and certain preservatives.

“In general, parents should be wary of any product that contains fragrance or dyes, which may irritate the skin,” Miller said. “There are other ingredients common in topical products that may cause irritation in some babies, but not others.”

The condition can cause rashes and itchy flare-ups on the cheeks, chin, forehead, eyelids, and scalp, and other parts of the body, including the elbows, knees, wrists, ankles, and hands.

“For mild eczema, over the counter emollients or barrier repair creams are extremely helpful,” Miller said. “Ingredients such as petrolatum , lanolin , or colloidal oatmeal are safe and effective. For more severe cases, prescription products, topical steroids or barrier creams, may be required.”

Here’s what dermatologists recommend you use to prevent skin irritation and help treat eczema in babies.