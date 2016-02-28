BuzzFeed News

Clinton Campaign Retweets Sanders Campaign's Tweet Bashing Trump

Social media harmony in the Democratic primary.

By Evan McMorris-Santoro

Posted on February 28, 2016, at 3:45 p.m. ET

OKLAHOMA CITY — Moments before Bernie Sanders stepped on stage to address a large crowd at the ​Cox Convention Center Arena here Sunday, his campaign account tweeted about Donald Trump and the Ku Klux Klan.

Trump declined to condemn the KKK in a CNN interview earlier in the day, and the Sanders campaign — which has stepped up its attacks on Trump in recent days — took the opportunity to knock him again.

Bernie Sanders @BernieSanders

The Clinton campaign quickly retweeted the Sanders tweet.

The Clinton campaign declined to comment on the retweet.

Clinton addressed Trump's Sunday interview at a campaign stop in Nashville.

Jennifer Epstein @jeneps

