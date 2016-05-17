Mini-Podcast: What We Learned From The BuzzFeed News Interview With President Obama
BuzzFeed News legal editor Chris Geidner discusses his interview with the president on a special edition of No One Knows Anything: The BuzzFeed Politics Podcast.
Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed News legal editor, sat down with President Obama at the White House on Monday.
On a special, mini-episode of No One Knows Anything: The BuzzFeed Politics Podcast, Geidner discussed his interview and what Obama had to say about his judicial philosophy, battling state governments over transgender rights, and Donald Trump.
Listen here:
Watch Chris Geidner's interview with Obama:
