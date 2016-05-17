BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Mini-Podcast: What We Learned From The BuzzFeed News Interview With President Obama

politics

Mini-Podcast: What We Learned From The BuzzFeed News Interview With President Obama

BuzzFeed News legal editor Chris Geidner discusses his interview with the president on a special edition of No One Knows Anything: The BuzzFeed Politics Podcast.

By Evan McMorris-Santoro

Headshot of Evan McMorris-Santoro

Evan McMorris-Santoro

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 17, 2016, at 1:32 p.m. ET

Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed News legal editor, sat down with President Obama at the White House on Monday.

Jeremy Briggs / BuzzFeed


On a special, mini-episode of No One Knows Anything: The BuzzFeed Politics Podcast, Geidner discussed his interview and what Obama had to say about his judicial philosophy, battling state governments over transgender rights, and Donald Trump.

Listen here:


Watch Chris Geidner's interview with Obama:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT