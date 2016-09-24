People Are Loving These Cute Photos Of Michelle Obama Hugging George W. Bush
Today was the opening of the National Museum Of African American History And Culture (NMAAHC), and it's also the day this moment happened:
First Lady Michelle Obama wrapped George W. Bush in an adorable hug.
And he tilted into that hug, letting the hug wash over him.
Who doesn't want a Michelle Obama hug?!
And people took notice:
More hugs, please!
