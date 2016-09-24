BuzzFeed News

People Are Loving These Cute Photos Of Michelle Obama Hugging George W. Bush

True Detective Season 3.

By Erin La Rosa

Posted on September 24, 2016, at 5:37 p.m. ET

Today was the opening of the National Museum Of African American History And Culture (NMAAHC), and it's also the day this moment happened:

My favorite little moment today: @FLOTUS greets former President George W. Bush at @NMAAHC Opening. #APeoplesJourney
Jeremy Art @jeremyart

My favorite little moment today: @FLOTUS greets former President George W. Bush at @NMAAHC Opening. #APeoplesJourney

First Lady Michelle Obama wrapped George W. Bush in an adorable hug.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

And he tilted into that hug, letting the hug wash over him.

Just LOOK at that head tilt!
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Just LOOK at that head tilt!

Who doesn't want a Michelle Obama hug?!

Zach Gibson / AFP / Getty Images
And people took notice:

america needs these pictures rn
David Mack @davidmackau

america needs these pictures rn

Twitter: @_StylishM
We're gonna be OK, you guys. WE'RE GONNA BE OK: https://t.co/2PPofb3DNN
Kris Kanthak @kramtrak

We're gonna be OK, you guys. WE'RE GONNA BE OK: https://t.co/2PPofb3DNN

I think Laura Bush and Michelle Obama have made a pact to always sit George W. Bush between them at national events...
ProfB @AntheaButler

I think Laura Bush and Michelle Obama have made a pact to always sit George W. Bush between them at national events...

Twitter: @bjsnva
@kennerly This is what America is! we disagree but we don't hate! @NMAAHC @BankofAmerica
Laura Hillary/Kaine @Myvote4hillyes

@kennerly This is what America is! we disagree but we don't hate! @NMAAHC @BankofAmerica

I love this picture. This may be sappy but this says America to me.
Guy Cecil @guycecil

I love this picture. This may be sappy but this says America to me.

More hugs, please!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
