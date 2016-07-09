Beyoncé Paid Tribute To The Police Officers Who Were Killed In Dallas
"To effect change we must show love in the face of hate, and peace in the face of violence."
On Thursday morning, Beyoncé addressed the shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile with a powerful call to action on her Instagram and website.
But as we all know, Thursday changed rapidly when 12 Dallas police officers were shot, five fatally.
And in response, Beyoncé (who's originally from Texas) posted this silent, black and white video of the Texan flag waving while the names of the slain officers flash on the screen.
After her Black Panthers-themed performance at this year's Super Bowl, Beyoncé was accused by some conservatives of spreading an anti-police message.
She captioned Saturday's Instagram post: "Rest in peace to the officers whose lives were senselessly taken yesterday in Dallas. I am praying for a full recovery of the seven others injured. No violence will create peace. Every human life is valuable. We must be the solution. Every human being has the right to gather in peaceful protest without suffering more unnecessary violence. To effect change we must show love in the face of hate and peace in the face of violence."
And her fans seem to agree with her:
