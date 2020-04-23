A Self-Proclaimed "Boogaloo Boy" Was Arrested After Allegedly Livestreaming His Hunt To Kill A Police Officer

Police in Texas arrested a man earlier this month after they said he took to Facebook Live to stream his search for a lone police officer to "ambush and execute."



According to the Texarkana, Texas police department, authorities received several 911 calls reporting that 36-year-old Aaron Swenson went live on Facebook on the night of April 11, broadcasting his intentions to kill a police officer.

After joining the live feed, police were able to identify Swenson's whereabouts and sent several officers to the area. Once confronted, Swenson led police on a high-speed chase before eventually surrendering. According to police, Swenson was wearing an armored vest and had several loaded weapons in his truck.

Swenson has been charged with making terroristic threats against a police officer, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.



For months leading up to the incident, Swenson had been sharing memes from boogaloo pages on Facebook. In this internet subculture, boogaloo is slang for an upcoming second civil war, and members share anti-government, anti-law enforcement, and pro-gun messages.