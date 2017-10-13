Sen. Susan Collins Says She’ll Stay In Congress, Despite Dysfunction

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, one of the few remaining moderates in the Senate, announced Friday that she won't give up her seat to run for governor in 2018.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, one of the most moderate Republicans in Congress who helped to kill Republican plans to repeal Obamacare earlier this year, announced Friday that she will remain in the Senate after weighing a run for governor.



Collins, who is serving her fourth term in the Senate, said in her home state of Maine that though Congress is marred with dysfunction, she ultimately decided that she had much left to accomplish on Capitol Hill.

"These are difficult times in our country, and the Senate reflects the discord and division that characterize our nation today," Collins said. "One of my Senate colleagues wrote me a lovely note urging me to stay in the Senate, saying: ‘The institution would suffer in your absence. While the temptation might be to walk away and leave the problems to others, there are very few who have the ability to bring about positive change. You are such a person.’"

“I am a congenital optimist, and I continue to believe that Congress can – and will – be more productive," Collins added.



Collins, speaking at a hotel in Rockland, Maine, prefaced her announcement with a lengthy speech about health care and lamented the effect of "hyper-partisanship" in Congress on health care ever since Democrats first passed the Affordable Care Act. She also slammed her GOP colleagues for drafting bills to repeal and replace the ACA behind closed doors over the summer. "By the way, it was a group of 13 men who did it," Collins said to laughs.



Many have speculated for months as to whether Collins would run for governor in 2018, amid increasing political polarization and a short list of accomplishments in the Senate this year. Collins, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and is the chamber's longest-serving Republican woman, openly toyed with the possibility.



As she weighed the decision, Collins consistently sounded torn between her power in the Senate, as a senior Republican in the majority and a moderate whose vote is often courted by leadership in both parties, and the possibility of taking action as governor without the need for cooperation from fifty-plus other senators.

"In the Senate, I now have significant seniority, and that allows me to do a lot," she told Maine's WGAN radio at the time. "Coming to be governor, if I were fortunate enough to be elected ... you can work on issues that I care a lot about: economic development, jobs, education. And I would try to heal the state and bring people back together, which I think is important as well."

On Friday, Collins said she started getting approached by residents asking her to run for governor after her reelection to the Senate in 2014. She said the "hands-on" part of the job, as well as spending more time in Maine, "very much appeals to me."

"This decision has not been an easy one," she said.